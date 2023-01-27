FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will host its third Prospect Day of the month and over 50 prospects are expected to make their way to Fayetteville.

Among the recruits expected are Leeds (Ala.) Class of 2024 four-star edge Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 250, who is committed to the Hogs. Henderson committed to Arkansas on Nov. 6 and holds 40 scholarship offers. Henderson is a very talented recruit who has been to Arkansas several times previously and will arrive in Fayetteville today with his high school coach.

An in-state recruit who holds an offer from the Hogs is Little Rock Parkview Class of 2025 four-star defensive back Omarion Robinson, 6-0, 171. Robinson has double-digit offers and is one of the hottest recruits in the nation gaining four new offers just this week. The new offers are from Oklahoma, Tennessee, Auburn and Florida State. Robinson also has been to Arkansas various times previously.

A pair of talented Class of 2025 teammates from Dallas (Texas) Parish Episcopal slated to be at Arkansas are quarterback Sawyer Anderson, 6-0, 172, and linebacker Parker Meese, 6-2, 220. Both have double-digit offers with Meese approaching 30. They have helped lead their team to back-to-back state TAPPS Division I state championships. As sophomores, Anderson completed 208 of 320 passes for 3,120 yards, 37 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Anderson also rushed 28 times for 168 yards and three touchdowns. Meese had 70 tackles, 25 solo, and 5.5 for loss.

A pair of Class of 2024 four-star recruits from Texas who will be at Arkansas Saturday and hold an offer are Decatur running back Nate Palmer, 5-11, 180, and Humble Atascocita cornerback Braylon Conley, 6-0, 170.

As a junior, Palmer was named the 2022 4-4A Offensive MVP. Palmer rushed for 2,250 yards and had 2,704 all-purpose yards. He scored 34 touchdowns. Conley is a talented cornerback. Both obviously hold long list of offers.

Memphis (Tenn.) University School Class of 2024 three-star cornerback Brandon Nicholson, 6-0, 175, holds double-digit offers including one from the Razorbacks. As a junior, Nicholson had 21 tackles, five for loss, six interceptions, four pass breakups and a forced fumble.

Arkansas also has offered and will host Ocean Springs (Miss.) St. Martin Class of 2024 four-star athlete Noreel White, 6-0, 170, on Saturday. White plays both ways for St. Martin. On offense, White completed 6 of 23 passes for 115 yards and an interception. He rushed 41 times for 253 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 49 passes for 634 yards and eight touchdowns. On defense, White had 53 tackles, 43 solo, 2.5 for loss, three interceptions and two pass breakups.

St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers Class of 2025 wide receiver Corey Simms, 6-3, 180, holds an early offer from Missouri. Simms is one to watch for possibly gaining an offer from the Hogs on the visit.

A pair of Class of 2026 prospects from Colorado slated to be at Arkansas on Saturday are Arvada West linebacker Jaxon Pyatt, 6-1, 190, and Littleton Valor Christian offensive tackle Breck Kolojay, 6-6, 270. Both are possibilities to get offered. Kolojay has already picked up offers from such schools as Colorado, Colorado State, BYU and Penn State. As a freshman playing varsity, Pyatt had 14 tackles, five solo, four for loss and one sack.

The Prospect Day begins at 11 a.m. It will be Arkansas’ last chance to host recruits for a month. A dead period begins Monday and runs through Feb. 28.