Arkansas’ Season Ends With Loss to Texas Tech

Texas Tech defeated Arkansas, 5-4, on Monday to eliminate the Hogs from the College World Series and bring their season to an end.

Connor Noland got the start today for Arkansas and had a pretty good outing. The freshman went 4 innings and allowed just 4 hits. Unfortunately, one of those hits was a 2-run homer.

But Arkansas was able to give Noland some offensive support today.



Heston Kjerstad lead off the top of the 2nd with a solo home run to put Arkansas up 1-0. Christian Franklin kept things rolling in the top of the 3rd with a single to center. Setting up Casey Martin for an RBI triple to left and Matt Goodheart for an RBI single to give the Hogs a 3-0 lead.



Texas Tech picked up their first runs of the day with a 2-run homer from Cameron Warren, cutting Arkansas’ lead to just 1 run. Easton Murrell, a former Razorback, then crushed a pitch in the bottom of the 5th for his first home run of the season. The solo shot tied the game up 3-3. The Red Raider’s took the lead in the bottom of the 6th with a home run from Josh Jung to make it 4-3.



But Arkansas wasn’t done yet.



The Razorbacks put runners on the corners with one out in the top of the 8th and and Jack Kenley hit a sac fly to score Dominic Fletcher and tie the game, 4-4. That tie didn’t last very long though. Texas Tech regained the lead in the bottom of the inning with an RBI triple from Cody Masters.



It all came down to the 9th inning for Arkansas.



The Razorbacks put the first two batters on base after Jacob Nesbit was hit by a pitch and Christian Franklin got a base hit. Unfortunately, the next three batters couldn’t get the job done.

Arkansas ends the season with a 46-20 record.