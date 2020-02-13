Arkansas Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — The rumor that has persisted for a few weeks became a reality on Wednesday as junior running back Chase Hayden entered the transfer portal.

Hayden announced the decision on social media.

As a junior, Hayden battled injuries only playing in four games. He carried 12 times for 39 yards and caught four passes for 12 more yards. Since he only played in four games he was able to use the season as a redshirt.

Prior to 2019, Hayden had played in 19 games. He had carried 118 times for 577 yards and five touchdowns. He caught 12 passes for 84 yards. Hayden’s best season came in 2017 as a true freshman when he carried 61 times for 326 yards and four touchdowns. He caught one pass for 23 yards.

Hayden signed with Arkansas out of Memphis (Tenn.) St. George’s Independent School in the Class of 2017. He was rated a four-star recruit by Rivals.com. He chose Arkansas over Tennessee and a long list of schools.

Arkansas’ current running backs are senior Rakeem Boyd, junior T.J. Hammonds, junior Trelon Smith, redshirt freshman A’Montae Spivey and incoming freshman Dominique Johnson.