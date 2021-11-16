Arkansas Running Back Enters Transfer Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — Redshirt junior running back Josh Oglesby has entered the transfer portal.

Oglesby, who is also a member of the track team at Arkansas, has played in two games this season carrying the ball four times for 19 yards. He missed the 2020 season after injuring his foot in preseason camp. He was a sprinter with the track team.

Oglesby leaving still leaves the Razorbacks with Trelon Smith, redshirt sophomore Dominique Johnson and true freshmen Rocket Sanders, AJ Green and Javion Hunt. The Hogs also have commitments from Rashod Dubinion and James Jointer to sign in the Class of 2022.

Smith has rushed 101 times for 513 yards and four touchdowns. Sanders has 87 carries for 460 yards and a touchdown. Johnson has rushed 71 times for 456 yards and six touchdowns. Green has 39 carries for 194 yards and one touchdown. Hunt has four carries for 19 yards.