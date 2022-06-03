BY DUDLEY E. DAWSON

STILLWATER, Okla. – Arkansas bused here for the NCAA Baseball Regional and definitely didn’t forget to load its bats and two-out hitting shoes.

The Razorbacks had nine hits, scored six of its runs with two outs and got seven innings of one-run pitching from Connor Noland Friday afternoon while downing Grand Canyon University 7-1

The win in the opening contest of the Stillwater Regional ended a four-game losing streak for Arkansas, who had dropped six of its last eight games.

The Razorbacks (39-18) advance to a Saturday 6 p.m. game against the winner of Friday night’s Oklahoma State-Missouri State game.

Noland allowed just six hits with four strikeouts and three walks while throwing 89 pitches, 55 for strikes

The Razorbacks got a two-out solo homer from Cayden Wallace in the first inning to go up 1-0 and then knocked out Grand Canyon ace freshman pitcher Avitia with five runs in the second.

Braydon Webb’s RBI single plated Peyton Stovall and Wallace was hit by a bases-loaded pitch to make it 3-0.

Arkansas catcher Michael Turner’s two-run single chased home Brady Slaves and Webb to make it 5-0 and was all for Avitia.

Tayler Aguilar’s homer cut it to 5-1 in the third, but Wallace’s second solo blast of the day came in the fourth and pushed it back to a five-run advantage.

Turner added a run-scoring single in the sixth to set the final score.