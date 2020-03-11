Arkansas reportedly has reached out to Georgia Tech grad-transfer big Evan Cole

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas has made contact with grad-transfer big man Evan Cole of Georgia Tech, according to reporting by national college basketball/recruiting analyst Andrew Slater.

Cole had 8 points (4-of-6 field goals) and 9 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench in the Yellowjackets’ 62-61 overtime loss at home against Arkansas in November. Cole’s size (6-10, 226) and bouncy athleticism coupled with similar traits from Tech’s starting big man James Banks were the catalysts for the Jackets’ 47-30 rebounding edge in that game.

According to Slater, Cole has already heard from Arkansas, Cincinnati, San Diego, Santa Clara, Utah Valley, Cal-Poly, Boise St, Cal State, UAB, Eastern Michigan, Cal Baptist, UC-Santa Barbara, San Jose State, Charlotte, Georgia State, and Kennesaw State.

Cole entered the transfer portal on Monday, and he reportedly is considering a return to Tech among his other options. As a grad-transfer, he will have one season of immediate playing eligibility in 2020-21.

Cole, a native of Cumming, Ga., averaged 4.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 12.6 minutes per game while shooting 47.1% from the field and 54.1% from the free throw line for Georgia Tech, which finished its season 17-14 overall and 11-9 in the ACC. Cole’s per-40-minute numbers were outstanding: 14.1 points and 11.5 rebounds.

Cole scored in double figures twice (10 points in 21 minutes in a 73-57 win against Pittsburgh on March 4, and 11 points in 24 minutes in a 64-58 win against North Carolina State on Jan. 25), and he had one game with double-digit rebounds (10 boards 22 minutes in an 82-54 win over Morehouse College on Jan. 28).

In 69 total games played in his three seasons at Georgia Tech, Cole registered 271 career points and 205 career rebounds.

Looking ahead based on current roster numbers and one commitment from a 2020 high school prospect, Arkansas is on pace to have five frontline players on its ’20-21 roster: junior forwards Reggie Chaney and Ethan Henderson, junior-transfer forward “Baybe” Iyiola, sophomore-transfer stretch-5 Connor Vanover, and freshman forward/center Jaylin Williams.

