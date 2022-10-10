FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play its final game before getting a bye week when they take on BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday afternoon.

Arkansas (3-3) and BYU (4-2) have both been ranked much of the season. However, both dropped out of the rankings following weekend losses. The Hogs fell to Mississippi State while BYU dropped a game to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.

The biggest question marks this week for the Hogs is the status of quarterback KJ Jefferson and defensive back Myles Slusher. Jefferson didn’t play against Mississippi State after suffering a head injury late against Alabama. Slusher didn’t make the trip after suffering an injury early in the game against the Tide.

Here’s this week’s depth chart.

OFFENSE

WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. // 6-3 // 198

13 Jaedon Wilson R-Fr. // 6-3 // 175



WR 9 Jadon Haselwood R-Jr. // 6-3 // 213

14 Bryce Stephens R-Fr. // 6-0 // 176



LT 70 Luke Jones R-Sr. // 6-5 // 327

72 Andrew Chamblee Fr. // 6-6 // 303



LG 62 Brady Latham R-Jr. // 6-5 // 307

74 Jalen St. John R-So. // 6-5 // 327



C 51 Ricky Stromberg Sr. // 6-4 // 313

75 Patrick Kutas Fr. // 6-5 // 305



RG 55 Beaux Limmer R-Jr. // 6-5 // 302

76 E’Marion Harris Fr. // 6-7 // 340



RT 78 Dalton Wagner *R-Sr. // 6-9 // 331

53 Ty’Kieast Crawford Jr. // 6-5 // 325



QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-Jr. // 6-3 // 242

4 Malik Hornsby R-So. // 6-2 // 186

10 Cade Fortin R-Sr. // 6-3 // 218



RB 5 Raheim Sanders So. // 6-2 // 227

0 AJ Green So. // 5-11 // 208

6 Rashod Dubinion Fr. // 5-10 // 211

20 Dominique Johnson Jr. // 6-1 // 247



TE 7 Trey Knox Sr. // 6-5 // 245

89 Nathan Bax R-Sr. // 6-4 // 252

82 Hudson Henry R-Jr. // 6-5 // 254



WR 3 Matt Landers *Sr. // 6-5 // 197

2 Ketron Jackson Jr. So. // 6-2 // 203

DEFENSE

DE 40 Landon Jackson So. // 6-7 // 274

58 Jashaud Stewart Jr. // 6-2 // 251



DT 50 Eric Gregory R-Jr. // 6-4 // 303

99 Terry Hampton *Sr. // 6-1 // 314



DT 33 Isaiah Nichols R-Sr. // 6-3 // 315

5 Cam Ball R-Fr. // 6-5 // 303



DE 56 Zach Williams Sr. // 6-4 // 261

14 Jordan Domineck R-Sr. // 6-3 // 251



WILL 10 Bumper Pool *Sr. // 6-2 // 232

36 Jordan Crook Fr. // 6-0 // 232

45 Jackson Woodard R-So. // 6-3 // 231



MIKE 42 Drew Sanders Jr. // 6-5 // 233

27 Chris Paul Jr. R-Fr. // 6-1 // 230



CB 3 Dwight McGlothern Jr. // 6-2 // 181

16 Keuan Parker R-Fr. // 5-11 // 178



S 7 Latavious Brini *Sr. // 6-2 // 215

19 Khari Johnson Jr. // 6-0 // 192



S 15 Simeon Blair R-Sr. // 5-10 // 208

8 Jayden Johnson So. // 6-2 // 204



CB 4 Malik Chavis R-Jr. // 6-2 // 192

17 Hudson Clark R-Jr. // 6-2 // 182



NB 2 Myles Slusher Jr. // 6-0 // 194

-OR- 8 Jayden Johnson So. // 6-2 // 204

18 Trent Gordon R-Sr. // 5-11 // 188

6 Jacorrei Turner R-So. // 6-2 // 206

SPECIAL TEAMS

K 29 Cam Little So. // 6-2 // 181



KO 39 Jake Bates *Sr. // 5-10 // 202



P 30 Reid Bauer R-Sr. // 5-11 // 206

-OR- 31 Max Fletcher Fr. // 6-5 // 178



LS 48 Eli Stein Fr. // 6-3 // 227

52 John Oehrlein R-Jr. // 6-1 // 235

-OR- 46 Francisco Castro R-Fr. // 6-1 // 217



H 30 Reid Bauer R-Sr. // 5-11 // 206



KR 0 AJ Green So. // 5-11 // 208

6 Rashod Dubinion Fr. // 5-10 // 211



PR 14 Bryce Stephens R-Fr. // 6-0 // 176

85 Harper Cole R-So. // 5-9 // 178