FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will play its final game before getting a bye week when they take on BYU in Provo, Utah, on Saturday afternoon.
Arkansas (3-3) and BYU (4-2) have both been ranked much of the season. However, both dropped out of the rankings following weekend losses. The Hogs fell to Mississippi State while BYU dropped a game to Notre Dame in Las Vegas.
The biggest question marks this week for the Hogs is the status of quarterback KJ Jefferson and defensive back Myles Slusher. Jefferson didn’t play against Mississippi State after suffering a head injury late against Alabama. Slusher didn’t make the trip after suffering an injury early in the game against the Tide.
Here’s this week’s depth chart.
OFFENSE
WR 84 Warren Thompson R-Sr. // 6-3 // 198
13 Jaedon Wilson R-Fr. // 6-3 // 175
WR 9 Jadon Haselwood R-Jr. // 6-3 // 213
14 Bryce Stephens R-Fr. // 6-0 // 176
LT 70 Luke Jones R-Sr. // 6-5 // 327
72 Andrew Chamblee Fr. // 6-6 // 303
LG 62 Brady Latham R-Jr. // 6-5 // 307
74 Jalen St. John R-So. // 6-5 // 327
C 51 Ricky Stromberg Sr. // 6-4 // 313
75 Patrick Kutas Fr. // 6-5 // 305
RG 55 Beaux Limmer R-Jr. // 6-5 // 302
76 E’Marion Harris Fr. // 6-7 // 340
RT 78 Dalton Wagner *R-Sr. // 6-9 // 331
53 Ty’Kieast Crawford Jr. // 6-5 // 325
QB 1 KJ Jefferson R-Jr. // 6-3 // 242
4 Malik Hornsby R-So. // 6-2 // 186
10 Cade Fortin R-Sr. // 6-3 // 218
RB 5 Raheim Sanders So. // 6-2 // 227
0 AJ Green So. // 5-11 // 208
6 Rashod Dubinion Fr. // 5-10 // 211
20 Dominique Johnson Jr. // 6-1 // 247
TE 7 Trey Knox Sr. // 6-5 // 245
89 Nathan Bax R-Sr. // 6-4 // 252
82 Hudson Henry R-Jr. // 6-5 // 254
WR 3 Matt Landers *Sr. // 6-5 // 197
2 Ketron Jackson Jr. So. // 6-2 // 203
DEFENSE
DE 40 Landon Jackson So. // 6-7 // 274
58 Jashaud Stewart Jr. // 6-2 // 251
DT 50 Eric Gregory R-Jr. // 6-4 // 303
99 Terry Hampton *Sr. // 6-1 // 314
DT 33 Isaiah Nichols R-Sr. // 6-3 // 315
5 Cam Ball R-Fr. // 6-5 // 303
DE 56 Zach Williams Sr. // 6-4 // 261
14 Jordan Domineck R-Sr. // 6-3 // 251
WILL 10 Bumper Pool *Sr. // 6-2 // 232
36 Jordan Crook Fr. // 6-0 // 232
45 Jackson Woodard R-So. // 6-3 // 231
MIKE 42 Drew Sanders Jr. // 6-5 // 233
27 Chris Paul Jr. R-Fr. // 6-1 // 230
CB 3 Dwight McGlothern Jr. // 6-2 // 181
16 Keuan Parker R-Fr. // 5-11 // 178
S 7 Latavious Brini *Sr. // 6-2 // 215
19 Khari Johnson Jr. // 6-0 // 192
S 15 Simeon Blair R-Sr. // 5-10 // 208
8 Jayden Johnson So. // 6-2 // 204
CB 4 Malik Chavis R-Jr. // 6-2 // 192
17 Hudson Clark R-Jr. // 6-2 // 182
NB 2 Myles Slusher Jr. // 6-0 // 194
-OR- 8 Jayden Johnson So. // 6-2 // 204
18 Trent Gordon R-Sr. // 5-11 // 188
6 Jacorrei Turner R-So. // 6-2 // 206
SPECIAL TEAMS
K 29 Cam Little So. // 6-2 // 181
KO 39 Jake Bates *Sr. // 5-10 // 202
P 30 Reid Bauer R-Sr. // 5-11 // 206
-OR- 31 Max Fletcher Fr. // 6-5 // 178
LS 48 Eli Stein Fr. // 6-3 // 227
52 John Oehrlein R-Jr. // 6-1 // 235
-OR- 46 Francisco Castro R-Fr. // 6-1 // 217
H 30 Reid Bauer R-Sr. // 5-11 // 206
KR 0 AJ Green So. // 5-11 // 208
6 Rashod Dubinion Fr. // 5-10 // 211
PR 14 Bryce Stephens R-Fr. // 6-0 // 176
85 Harper Cole R-So. // 5-9 // 178