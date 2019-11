LITTLE ROCK -- While it's true that Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman and Texas Southern head coach Johnny Jones forged a friendship while working together on a couple of college staffs in recent years, do not expect that goodwill to spill over and translate to a slippage in the Razorbacks' focus and intensity that has so far resulted in one of the most formidable defenses in college basketball.

Arkansas (3-0) hosts Texas Southern (0-3) at 7 p.m. CT Tuesday on Nolan Richardson Court at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville in a game that can be seen live via SEC Network Plus. It marks the second of four November home games for the Hogs in an event that is being billed as the Collegiate Hoops Roadshow.