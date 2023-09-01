FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas continues its hot streak in football recruiting with the addition of St. Louis (Mo.) Cardinal Ritter College Prep Class of 2025 four-star running back Jamarion Parker.

Parker, 6-foot-0, 185-pounds, chose Arkansas over at least 24 other offers. On June 22, Parker announced a Top 7 of Arkansas, Michigan State, Louisville, Purdue, Tennessee, Oregon and Oklahoma.

He’s the third commitment for the Class of 2025. Parker has made a few different unofficial visits to Arkansas.

Hog Commitments

Grayson Wilson, QB, 6-3, 185, Central Arkansas Christian

Marcus Wimberly, S, 6-1, 183, Bauxite

Jamarion Parker, RB, 6-0, 185, St. Louis Cardinal Ritter College Prep., Mo.