This week our Arkansas football insider, Otis Kirk, discusses three Razorback recruits who had big games over the weekend. Click the video above to hear what he has to say about Bryce Stephens, Chase Lowery and Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan.

Then, Kirk explains what needs still need to be addressed for the Hogs 2021 class.

Lastly, we wrap things up by talking about Arkansas’ loss to Georgia in the season opener and what they need to improve on heading into the Mississippi State game.