Arkansas Recruiting: Quarterbacks and More

FAYETTEVILLE — Many thought Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek quarterback Kyron Drones was headed to Auburn, but on Wednesday he pledged for Baylor.

That makes it interesting in that two more quarterbacks scheduled to make commitments soon probably were paying attention to Drones’ decision. Drones, 6-3, 200, helped lead Shadow Creek to a state championship last season. He passed for 3,390 yards and 46 touchdowns while rushing for 825 yards and 18 more touchdowns. In the opinion of this reporter, Drones is probably the most underrated quarterback in the nation. Drones was coming to Arkansas’ spring game before it got canceled.

Now two other Texas quarterbacks are set to make decisions. San Antonio Cornerstone Christian’s Lucas Coley, 6-2, 197, has 30 offers and will make his announcement on May 5. Cedar Hill’s Kaidon Salter, 6-2, 185, is slated to announce on May 10.

With Drones heading to Baylor it’s likely Salter goes to Tennessee. He visited Arkansas on March 2. Many thought it would come down to Baylor and the Vols for Salter.

Coley has played it pretty close to the vest, but Arkansas could be a good fit for him. The Hogs already have Little Rock Parkview’s Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, committed. Rogers and the Texas trio are all dual-threat quarterbacks.

With Kendal Briles no longer is Arkansas wanting to have a running threat at quarterback, but then recruiting players at that position who simply aren’t athletic and can’t run. Arkansas signed Malik Hornsby and Feleipe Franks in Sam Pittman’s first class. Hornsby is a true dual-threat quarterback and Franks is very capable of pulling the ball down and running with it.

Rogers has as much upside as any of the quarterbacks. He is big and can run. The biggest thing for Rogers is just develop consistency.

Click here for Coley’s highlights.

New DT Offer

Arkansas has extended an offer to Saint Augustine (Fla.) Creekside three-star Class of 2021 defensive tackle Luther McCoy.

McCoy, 6-4, 280, is approaching 30 offers with Florida State in hot pursuit. McCoy tweeted out the Arkansas offer on Wednesday.

Blessed to receive an offer from the University of Arkansas!! pic.twitter.com/G1ip74tbdF — Luther McCoy (@LutherMcCoy5) April 29, 2020