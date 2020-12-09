Arkansas’ Recruiting Class Holding Strong One Week From Beginning of Early Signing Period

FAYETTEVILLE — One week from today athletes will begin signing with the schools they are committed to and in some cases have never visited.

As 2020 winds down, the early signing period runs Dec. 16-18 and it appears the Hogs will sign the 20 public commitments and possibly a few others as well.

Atlanta (Ga.) Tri-Cities defensive tackle Cameron Ball, 6-5, 301, said Tuesday he will sign early, but will have to wait until the summer to enroll at his new school. He has a list of favorites, but Arkansas or Georgia Tech figures to get his signature.

The Razorbacks are also on a few prospects committed to other schools who could flip to them on Wednesday. Former Oklahoma wide receiver Jaquayln Crawford, 5-10, 172, also counts in this class and will have three years of eligibility beginning in 2021.

It appears Arkansas will have at least 10 of their signees enroll at midterm. They would be able to go through spring drills if those take place.

The recruits who have said they will enroll at midterm are San Antonio (Texas) Cornerstone Christian quarterback Lucas Coley, 6-2. 205; Jonesboro linebacker Marco Avant, 6-3, 212; Kansas City (Mo.) Lincoln College Prep safety Jermaine Hamilton-Jordan, 6-1, 195; Oklahoma City (Okla.) Carl Albert running back Javion Hunt, 6-0, 205; Moore (Okla.) Southmoore kicker Cameron Little, 6-2, 170; Royse City (Texas) wide receiver Ketron Jackson, 6-2, 185; DeSoto (Texas) wide receiver Jaedon Wilson, 6-3, 172; Rockledge (Fla.) athlete Raheim “Rocket” Sanders, 6-2, 210; Cordele (Ga.) Crisp County linebacker Christopher Paul, 6-1, 235; and Cedartown (Ga.) safety Jayden Johnson, 6-2, 192.

The Hogs also have players who are committed and plan to sign, but will enroll later with many saying May 29 as the date. That group includes Tulsa (Okla.) Union running back AJ Green, 5-11, 190; Vian (Okla.) defensive lineman Solomon Wright, 6-1, 275; Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington cornerback Keuan Parker, 5-11, 173; Oklahoma City (Okla.) John Marshall wide receiver Bryce Stephens, 6-0, 165; Wynne offensive lineman Terry Wells, 6-5, 306; Frisco (Texas) cornerback Chase Lowery, 6-0, 180; Bogata (Texas) Rivercrest offensive lineman Cole Carson, 6-6, 290; Arnaudville (La.) Beau Chene offensive lineman Devon Manuel, 6-8, 300; and the Little Rock Parkview pair of quarterback Landon Rogers, 6-5, 215, and tight end Erin Outley, 6-4, 248.

Hamilton-Jordan and Johnson are safety prospects who will get a long look in the spring. Hamilton-Jordan finished with 91 tackles, 17 for loss, four sacks and two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown. Then on offense, he rushed 35 times for 441 yards and caught seven passes for 111 yards. He had eight touchdowns on offense.

Johnson’s team is still playing and will host Bainbridge (Ga.) in the playoffs this week. Johnson also goes both ways. He has passed for 11 yards, rushed 54 times for 492 yards and six touchdowns while catching 17 passes for 336 yards and three touchdowns. On defense, he has 18 tackles, including 12 solo, three interceptions, two pass breakups, a forced fumble and one recovered fumble. He has returned seven kickoffs for 128 yards and two punts for 12 yards.

Avant spent some time on offense rushing eight times for 54 yards and a touchdown. On defense, Avant had 91 tackles, including 56 solo, 1.5 for loss, three sacks, a quarterback hurry and one forced fumble.

Coley passed for 980 yards and 11 touchdowns while also rushing for 381 and nine more touchdowns.

Jackson and Royse City are still playing and will face Lowery and Frisco on Friday night in the playoffs. Jackson has caught 41 passes for 842 yards and 10 touchdowns so far. He has rushed two times for four yards. In limited action on defense, he has two tackles, a pair of interceptions, one pass breakup and a forced fumble. He has returned two kickoffs for 121 yards including one for 90 yards and a touchdown.

Wilson and DeSoto are still alive in the playoffs. He has rushed once for 11 yards this season so far and caught 25 passes for 488 yards and eight touchdowns.

Sanders rushed 20 times for 317 yards and four touchdowns while also catching 24 passes for 391 yards and four touchdowns. He had four tackles on defense including two solo. He returned four kickoffs for 237 yards including a 94-yard touchdown.

Little was 24 of 25 on point after touchdowns, 6 of 12 on field goals with a long of 49, kicked off 42 times and averaged 35.5 yards on 46 punts. Arkansas has a preferred walk-on commitment from Omaha (Neb.) Creighton Prep punter Patrick Foley, 6-2, 195, but he will be a summer enrollee since his school doesn’t allow midterm graduates.

Paul finished his season with 91 tackles, including 50 solo, 20 for loss, 2.5 sacks, 10 quarterback hurries, a forced fumble and one blocked punt. On offense, Paul rushed eight times for 67 yards and a touchdown. He caught four passes for 57 yards and a touchdown.

Hunt is still in the playoffs as well. He has rushed 127 times for 771 yards and 12 touchdowns.