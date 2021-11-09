Arkansas’ Recruiting Class Could Still Add Some From Portal

FAYETTEVILLE — On paper, Arkansas has one spot open in the Class of 2022, but that could change with the different rules in place this year.

The Razorbacks have 20 public commitments and then counted four current players forward leaving one scholarship for 2022. But according to various sources Arkansas has a private pledge who would take that one spot. On Monday, Sam Pittman talked about how many he may sign in this class.

“I think a lot of it depends on what happens in the portal,” Pittman said. “Obviously you guys know you can’t go over 85, but you could sign up to 32 if you continued to stay under 85 as long as seven of your guys get in the portal. So it’s kind of an ongoing situation right now. With what we have we’re pretty much maxed out right now. We pushed Ridge (John Ridgeway), Tre (Williams), (Markell) Utsey and Warren (Thompson), we pushed them to this class. With our current commits we’re pretty full. If we get to the point where the number goes under 85 and at that point we would be buying back some portal guys so we could go as high as 32, but that would be a lot of attrition at that point.”

If Arkansas gets in a position to go to the portal and add some recruits Pittman talked about what the priorities might be.

“Well, and I don’t want to be vague, I want to answer your question,” Pittman said. “The No. 1 thing is that we wouldn’t turn down, I think we’re going to end up getting to a number, I don’t know what that is, but we wouldn’t turn down a great one at any position, one that we go, ‘We have to have him.’ But we’re light at the wide receiver room.

“We probably would take an exceptional tackle, offensively. We need pass rushers on defense. I think we’re doing well at linebacker. If you went to the portal and looked at some different things… We’d take a corner, a speed corner. Then you go in the portal and you start looking at, are you willing to take a tight end? Are you willing to take a rush end? Are you willing to take a corner? How about a wideout? There’s a lot of places that I think we could help our football team through the portal.”

Since he counted three forward in the 2022 class is it possible to do that for 2023?

“I don’t know yet,” Pittman said. “I haven’t really looked into that part of it yet. It just depends on what happens in the portal. I really don’t want a whole lot to happen until after the season’s over. We’ll sit down and talk to guys and see what they’re feeling. To me, again, the portal could be a lot of guys if guys choose to transfer somewhere if they’re not playing and they choose to transfer and play somewhere, which I’m 100 percent fine with.”

The Razorbacks still will host a few prospects for 2022 on official visits. The ones known to still going to visit is James Jointer, E’Marion Harris, Max Fletcher, Isaiah Sategna and the private pledge. Of course if they move on some in portal they would also likely take official visit.

Arkansas’ Class of 2022

James Jointer, RB, 6-0 1/2, 211, Little Rock Parkview

Rashod Dubinion, RB, 5-10, 185, Ellenwood Cedar Grove, Ga.

Isaiah Sategna, WR, 5-11, 170, Fayetteville

Quincey McAdoo, WR, 6-3, 175, Clarendon

Dax Courtney, TE, 6-6, 212, Clarendon

Tyrus Washington, TE, 6-4, 230, Leesburg Lee County, Ga.

E’Marion Harris, OL, 6-7, 380, Joe T. Robinson

Andrew Chamblee, OL, 6-7, 290, Maumelle

Eli Henderson, OL, 6-4, 290, Duncan Byrnes, S.C.

Patrick Kutas, OL, 6-5, 290, Memphis Christian Brothers, Tenn.

JJ Hollingsworth, DL, 6-4, 257, Greenland

Nico Davillier, DL, 6-5, 275, Maumelle

Jordan Crook, LB, 6-0, 225, Duncanville, Texas

Kaden Henley, LB, 6-2, 225, Shiloh Christian

Mani Powell, LB, 6-3, 225, Fayetteville

Myles Rowser, DB, 6-0, 185, Belleville, Mich.

Anthony Brown, DB, 6-2, 190, Milan, Tenn.

Jaylen Lewis, DB, 6-2, 175, Brownville Haywood, Tenn.

Eli Stein, LS, 6-3, 225, Cambridge, Wis.

Max Fletcher, P, 6-6, 190, ProKick Australia

Counted Forward, Already on Team

John Ridgeway, DL, 6-6, 325

Tre Williams, DL, 6-5, 260

Markell Utsey, DL, 6-4, 295

Warren Thompson, WR, 6-3, 201