Arkansas reaches out to 2022 LRCA F Creed Williamson, son of Big Nasty

LITTLE ROCK — There’s another “Nasty” in the Natural State, and just like they initially did nearly three decades ago the Arkansas Razorbacks have reached out with interest to a Wlliamson.

2022 Creed Williamson (6-7 forward, Little Rock Christian Academy) — the son of Hogs legend Corliss Williamson — confirmed Wednesday that Razorbacks assistant coach Corey Williams contacted him, marking at least the sixth hooper from a loaded in-state class of 2022 to receive direct communication from Hog coaches.

“Coach Williams just called,” said Creed Williamson, who added that the second-year Hogs assistant coach told him “that they’ll be recruiting me.”

Creed Williamson acknowledged the obvious connection to his homestate school.

“I would definitely have interest in Arkansas,” he said. “It’s close to home and my dad played there.”

Williamson – he averaged a double-double (14 points and 10 rebounds) as a sophomore last season at LRCA — recently picked up his first NCAA Division 1 offers from Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Oral Roberts.

He’s also drawing high-major interest from Michigan State, Purdue, Missouri, St. John’s, and Texas Tech.

College coaches could begin making direct contact with class of 2022 prospects at midnight on June 15, and Williamson joins Hog offers Derrian Ford, Nick Smith, Jr., Kel’el Ware, Joseph Pinion, and Javion Guy-King as the in-state recruits to hear directly from the Hogs.

The elder Williamson (6-7 forward from Russellville) — lovingly known as “Big Nasty” — played at Arkansas from 1992-1995 and was a two-time SEC Player of the Year and a two-time consensus All American who led the Razorbacks to the school’s only national championship in basketball (’93-94) while also guiding the program to a national runner-up finish (’94-95) and a Sweet 16 (’92-93). He was an NBA Draft lottery pick (No. 13 overall to Sacramento in 1995) and went on to play 12 seasons in the NBA, a career that included an NBA 6th Man of the Year award in ’01-02 and an NBA title with the Detroit Pistons in ’03-04.

Corliss Williamson has more than a decade of coaching since retiring as a player — head coaching experience at UCA and Arkansas Baptist College, and NBA assistant coaching experience at Sacramento, Orlando, and Phoenix — and he is currently assisting at Little Rock Christian Academy where his sons Creed and Corliss, Jr. (6-3 point guard, class of 2024) play.

Arkansas is also showing interest in Williamson’s teammate at LRCA — 2023 Layden Blocker (6-1 point guard), who holds offers from TCU, Tulane, UCA, and Oral Roberts.

Linked below are highlights of 2022 Creed Williamson …

2023 Arkansas interest Layden Blocker @Laygogetit (20 pts, 5 asts, 4 stls) dimes inside for a hammer by 2022 Arkansas interest Creed Williamson (15 pts & 8 rbs) in LRChristian's 78-51 win over Greenbrier on Tuesday … pic.twitter.com/K3BBnLtlMk — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) February 12, 2020

Nasty enough! 2022 Creed Williamson (6-7 F) gets the putback to give LRChristian a 24-22 halftime lead Saturday over Watson Chapel at Hoopin' 4 Hoodies in NLR … pic.twitter.com/kIRABriv6B — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) November 23, 2019

2022 Creed Williamson (6-7 F) strong with the putback during LRChristian practice Monday … pic.twitter.com/Z6LpMWaWGb — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) October 2, 2019

Big Nasty & Lil' Nasty bangin' deep the paint! 2022 Creed Williamson (6-7 F, LRChristian) wins this battle w/Arkansas asst coach @CoachWilliams12 in the house watching the Warriors practice … @CoachCorliss pic.twitter.com/usx5Vj25fu — Kevin McPherson (@ARHoopScoop) September 30, 2019