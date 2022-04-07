By Kevin McPherson

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas has reached into the transfer portal for another frontline player as Arizona State junior transfer Jalen Graham committed to the Razorbacks’ coaching staff on Tuesday before making his announcement public on Thursday via Instagram.

Graham (6-9, 220, forward, native of Phoenix, Ariz.) joins three other portal frontliners to commit to Arkansas — each stands 6-9 or taller — as Missouri freshman transfer Trevon Brazile and twin Rhode Island sophomore transfers Makhel and Makhi Mitchell all came on board within the past week.

For a frontcourt that was already thin last season before 7-3 Connor Vanover entered the portal on Wednesday along with 6-10 Jaylin Williams recently announcing he would test the NBA Draft waters with the possibility of turning pro soon, it means that Graham, the Mitchell twins, and Brazile could all have front-and-center roles in Arkansas’ rotation next season.

Known as a defensive gem, Graham was named All PAC-12 second team in 2021-22 as he started in 22 of the 29 games he played in, averaging 9.9 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.7 assists in 23.5 minutes per game while shooting 48.6% from the field, including 1-of-18 from 3 for 5.6%, and 52.8% from the free throw line.

In 78 games played in three years at ASU, Graham totaled 546 points, 315 rebounds, 90 blocks, 70 assists, and 38 steals.

Graham — a national Top 175 / 3-star high school prospect in the class of 2019 — signed with ASU out of Mountain Pointe High School (Phoenix, Ariz.).