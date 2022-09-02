LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – Hog fans all over the state are getting ready to call the Hogs, but one fan took to social media to give a guide on scenarios of when to call the hogs.

It’s a call known around the state.

“It’s one of the most special cheers in college athletics,” said hog fan, Gray Hager.

With game day less than 24 hours away, fans are gearing up to call those hogs.

“Being a Razorback is a special thing. There’s only one Razorback as they say and we are the pro team of the state and it just comes with a lot of pride,” said Hager.

Saturday is the first game of the 2022-2023 season.

“There’s nothing like it. When opposing teams hear it, I’m sure when the Cincinnati fans hear it, they will be like, what the heck is this, that was the weirdest thing I ever heard,” stated Hager.

One fan shows us how it’s done.

“It’s woo… we do that a few times, and then it’s….pig sooie,” said fan, Monty Lee, while raising his arms.

Fan, Gray Hager, was born in the natural state and was raised a hog fan.

He even graduated from the University of Arkansas.

“It’s just always been in my blood. My parents went to school there my sister went to school there, and lots of other family members. It’s just a family tradition, it’s a state tradition, it’s who I am,” said Hager.

He used his Twitter account to create a beginners guide on when people should call the hogs, to help people know when it’s appropriate.

“I think what separates them is that energy, that momentum. A touchdown at a football game, a pitching change at a baseball game maybe a timeout during a basketball game. Hog calls are awesome, but some are better than others,” stated Hager.

Fan, Monty Lee, said it is something that brings the state together.

“Like I don’t know of any other time that Arkansan’s are uniting, versus the hog call,” said Lee.

Hager also posted on Twitter that a hog call is appropriate at a restaurant, wedding, and concerts.

He said the only time to not do it is when you are alone, but no worries, he said everyone will be doing it tomorrow for the first game of the season.