By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is ranked No. 23 in the USA Today Coaches Preseason Top 25 and are one of six SEC teams.

Alabama tops the poll at No. 1 with Georgia (3), Texas A&M (7), Kentucky (21) and Ole Miss (24). Arkansas’ opening opponent is Cincinnati on Saturday, Sept. 3, and the Bearcats are No. 22, one spot ahead of the Hogs.

The Razorbacks don’t face Georgia and Kentucky this season. So four of their opponents are among the Top 25.

Preseason USA Today Top 25 coaches poll 1-Bama 2-Ohio St 3-Georgia 4-Clemson 5-NDame 6-Michigan 7-A&M 8-Utah 9-OU 10-Baylor 11-Okla St 12-Oregon 13-NC St 14-Mich St 15-USC 16-Pitt 17-Miami 18-Texas 19-Wake 20-Wisconsin 21-Kentucky 22-Cincinnati 23-Arkansas 24-Ole Miss 25-Houston.