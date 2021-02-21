Arkansas Rallies Past Texas Tech in Season Opener 13-9

The Razorbacks used a big top of ninth inning to take a 13-9 win over Texas Tech in the State Farm College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Texas, at Globe Life Field.

The Hogs trailed 9-8 entering the ninth inning. Casey Opitz singled to start the inning. Cayden Wallace then singled to right to advance Opitz to third with no outs. Following a strike out by Zack Gregory, Jalen Battles singled to left to score Opitz and Wallace advanced to third. Robert Moore then walked and Wallace scored while Battles advanced to third. After Christian Franklin flied out, Cullen Smith walked. Battles scored on a wild pitch. Smith and Moore advanced a base on the wild pitch. Braydon Webb then singled to plate both Smith and Moore.

Elijah Trest pitched three innings to get the win. He allowed two hits, one walk and struck out four. Anrew Devine took the loss for the Red Raiders. Arkansas used six pitchers in the game. The Hogs had 13 hits and committed two errors to nine hits and one error for Texas Tech.

Arkansas took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the fifth when Smith walked with the bases loaded allowing Jacob Nesbit to score from third.

However that lead was short lived as the Red Raiders scored five runs in the bottom half of the inning.

The Razorbacks charged back though in the top of the sixth. Brady Slavens was hit by a pitch to start the inning. Opitz and Wallace walked to load the bases and no outs. Following a Nesbit strike out, Battles doubled to left center to score both Slavens and Opitz. Then a wild pitch allowed Wallace to score and Battles to advance to third base. Moore then hit a sacrifice fly to center to score Battles to tie the game at 5.

Texas Tech regained the lead in the bottom of the sixth. They had runners on the corners with no outs, but Arkansas escaped the inning only allowing an unearned run. Tech took 6-5 lead into the top of the seventh.

Smith started off the top of the seventh with a bunt single. After a flyout by Webb, Slavens got an infield single allowing Smith to advance to second. Opitz walked to load the bases. Smith scored on a balk to tie the game at 6. A wild pitch allowed Slavens to score and Opitz advance to third. Gregory pinch hit for Nesbit and scored Opitz to give the Hogs an 8-6 lead.

However, following two walks to start the bottom of the seventh, Tech’s Braxton Fulford hit a three-run home run to give the Red Raiders at 9-8 lead with still no outs in the inning. Arkansas was able to get out of the inning with no more damage done.

Arkansas threatened in the top of the eighth, but after Moore started off the inning with single and Webb reached on a two-out walk, Slavens struck out to end the inning.

The Razorbacks will face Texas at 7 p.m. CT on Sunday night.