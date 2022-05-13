GAINESVILLE, Fla. (May 13,2022) — The Southeastern Conference announced its annual softball awards for the 2022 season.
The All-SEC Teams consist of 21 student-athletes on the First Team, 21 student-athletes on the Second Team, and an nine-member All-Defensive Team. No ties were broken.
KB Sides of Arkansas was named the Player of the Year, while fellow Razorback Chenise Delce was tabbed the Pitcher of the Year. Bri Ellis of Auburn was chosen the Freshman of the Year, and Courtney Deifel of Arkansas was selected the Coach of the Year.
The complete 2022 SEC Softball Postseason Awards is as follows:
All-SEC First Team
Montana Fouts, Alabama
Ashley Prange, Alabama
Chenise Delce, Arkansas
Hannah Gammill, Arkansas
Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
Mary Haff, Arkansas
Linnie Malkin, Arkansas
KB Sides, Arkansas
Maddie Penta, Auburn
Skylar Wallace, Florida
Lacey Fincher, Georgia
Jayda Kearney, Georgia
Sara Mosley, Georgia
Erin Coffel, Kentucky
Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
Lauren Johnson, Kentucky
Ali Kilponen, LSU
Mia Davidson, Mississippi State
Kimberly Wert, Missouri
Brooke Wilmes, Missouri
Haley Lee, Texas A&M
All-SEC Second Team
Bailey Dowling, Alabama
Ally Shipman, Alabama
Hannah McEwen, Arkansas
Bri Ellis, Auburn
Cheyenne Lindsey, Florida
Sydney Kuma, Georgia
Renee Abernathy, Kentucky
Tatum Spangler, Kentucky
Clara Briggs, LSU
Georgia Clark, LSU
Danieca Coffey, LSU
Taylor Pleasants, LSU
Chloe Malau’ulu, Mississippi State
Jenna Laird, Missouri
Ivy Davis, Tennessee
Erin Edmoundson, Tennessee
Kelcy Leach, Tennessee
Kiki Milloy, Tennessee
Zaida Puni, Tennessee
Katie Dack, Texas A&M
Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M
SEC All-Defensive Team
P – Tatum Spangler, Kentucky
C – Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky
1B – Danielle Gibson, Arkansas
2B – Hannah Adams, Florida
SS – Ivy Davis, Tennessee
3B – Hannah Gammill, Arkansas
LF – Casidy Chaumont, Missouri
CF – Ciara Briggs, LSU
RF – Rylea Smith, Kentucky