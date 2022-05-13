GAINESVILLE, Fla. (May 13,2022) — The Southeastern Conference announced its annual softball awards for the 2022 season.

The All-SEC Teams consist of 21 student-athletes on the First Team, 21 student-athletes on the Second Team, and an nine-member All-Defensive Team. No ties were broken.

KB Sides of Arkansas was named the Player of the Year, while fellow Razorback Chenise Delce was tabbed the Pitcher of the Year. Bri Ellis of Auburn was chosen the Freshman of the Year, and Courtney Deifel of Arkansas was selected the Coach of the Year.

The complete 2022 SEC Softball Postseason Awards is as follows:

All-SEC First Team

Montana Fouts, Alabama

Ashley Prange, Alabama

Chenise Delce, Arkansas

Hannah Gammill, Arkansas

Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

Mary Haff, Arkansas

Linnie Malkin, Arkansas

KB Sides, Arkansas

Maddie Penta, Auburn

Skylar Wallace, Florida

Lacey Fincher, Georgia

Jayda Kearney, Georgia

Sara Mosley, Georgia

Erin Coffel, Kentucky

Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky

Lauren Johnson, Kentucky

Ali Kilponen, LSU

Mia Davidson, Mississippi State

Kimberly Wert, Missouri

Brooke Wilmes, Missouri

Haley Lee, Texas A&M

All-SEC Second Team

Bailey Dowling, Alabama

Ally Shipman, Alabama

Hannah McEwen, Arkansas

Bri Ellis, Auburn

Cheyenne Lindsey, Florida

Sydney Kuma, Georgia

Renee Abernathy, Kentucky

Tatum Spangler, Kentucky

Clara Briggs, LSU

Georgia Clark, LSU

Danieca Coffey, LSU

Taylor Pleasants, LSU

Chloe Malau’ulu, Mississippi State

Jenna Laird, Missouri

Ivy Davis, Tennessee

Erin Edmoundson, Tennessee

Kelcy Leach, Tennessee

Kiki Milloy, Tennessee

Zaida Puni, Tennessee

Katie Dack, Texas A&M

Makinzy Herzog, Texas A&M

SEC All-Defensive Team

P – Tatum Spangler, Kentucky

C – Kayla Kowalik, Kentucky

1B – Danielle Gibson, Arkansas

2B – Hannah Adams, Florida

SS – Ivy Davis, Tennessee

3B – Hannah Gammill, Arkansas

LF – Casidy Chaumont, Missouri

CF – Ciara Briggs, LSU

RF – Rylea Smith, Kentucky