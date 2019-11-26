Arkansas’ QB Situation Still up in Air, Linebacker Has Surgery

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas will be missing a key linebacker on Friday when they take on Missouri in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium.

Junior Hayden Henry played in 10 games this season also missing the LSU game. He finished with 31 tackles, including 16 solo, 2.5 for loss, one sack, a forced fumble and two pass breakups. Barry Lunney Jr. talked about Henry’s surgery on Tuesday.

“Hayden Henry is going to be out for the rest of the year,” Lunney said. “He had shoulder surgery a few days ago, so he won’t be available this week. It was a significant injury. There’s nobody tougher on our football team. He’s played with a brace and has tried to play it and it got to the point where it was counterproductive for him and his longterm health. So, he had a really successful surgery a few days ago.

“He’s already on the mend, there’s no doubt in my mind he’ll be — he’ll attack his rehab the same way he attacks everything else in life, with great dedication, guts, determination and grit. That guy’s tough. So we’ll be without him, we’ll miss him certainly. I know it’s going to be hard on him, we’re in Little Rock, home for him, so I’m saddened for that. But it was the right thing for him to do at this time.”

The Razorbacks and Lunney now expect three players to get the brunt of the work at linebacker.

“Well we’re thin, we’re very thin there,” Lunney said. “Obviously Bumper (Pool) and Scoota (De’Jon Harris) have been playing a lot of ball, a lot of snaps, for us. Grant Morgan would be the third guy right now. We’ve got some other guys. Hope to get DeDe back this week. He wasn’t able to travel with us last week, DeDe Edwards. Andrew Parker has played some snaps there, but we’re thin there. There’s no doubt, but I would anticipate that Bumper and Scoota and Grant handle the bulk of our linebacker stuff”

Both KJ Jefferson and Nick Starkel left the LSU game with possible concussions. Their status for Friday game was discussed by Lunney as well.

“The quarterback situation is really day-to-day, hour-to-hour still,” Lunney said. “I will tell you that both KJ and Nick threw the ball yesterday, were able to participate in part of practice, but their situation is also a very ongoing evaluation. Very fluid situation that we’re looking at, so we’re going to have a plan, a contingent plan, and another contingent plan moving forward. It’s just the hand that we’ve been dealt. It’s kind of the way the quarterback situation has rolled out this year, so I guess it would be appropriate to go ahead and see its way through to Week 12.”

The two though they threw the ball some were still very limited according to Lunney.

“If you’re evaluating for any kind of injury, much less a concussion protocol, you’re exposure to contact has to be limited, if not restricted,” Lunney said. “Their position allows them a little more flexibility because there’s not contact in the way we’re practicing right now. So it allowed them to get out and run around a little bit, throw the ball a little bit. So again, this is very day-to-day, very hour-to-hour within how this is proceeding. We’ll know more tomorrow.”

Lunney had mentioned Jack Lindsey prior to a pratice during the bye week. Lindsey, a former walk-on who was placed on scholarship in preseason, had hardly been mentioned by any previous head coach or coordinator. Did Lunney see something the others didn’t?

“I’m not going to take any credit for that,” Lunney said. “Just my observation, being around the kid. I saw him in high school, known his family, so I’m just a little more familiar with him. I know his DNA, I know who he is. I know that when he has gotten opportunities in scrimmages he’s always kind of been that guy that’s made a play a little bit. Now, he hasn’t been perfect. If he would have been his opportunities may have been already come a little earlier. But he’s just been a guy in a scrimmage here or there, he just makes a play. He’s very aggressive in the way he plays and very confident.

“He was coached by, at both Fayetteville and at Springdale, by Zak Clark, a good friend of mine, who thought very highly of him as a player. I thought when we got him to come here on his own dime we were getting a phenomenal, fantastic walk-on — the kind of walk on you need here at Arkansas, family ties, legacy, instate, smart, got physical traits to be successful at this level. So, all those things have kind of come to fruition for him…at least they did the other day.”

Against LSU, Lindsey was 3 of 4 passing for 51 yards and a 24-yard touchdown to Mike Woods. He also rushed three times for 30 yards. Jefferson earned his first start in the LSU game and was 7 of 14 passing for 105 yards and rushed 12 times with a long of 10.

The news wasn’t as good for sophomore cornerback Montaric Brown who missed the LSU game.

“He’s out,” Lunney said. “This is one of those weeks you wish you had a normal week, a one day could make a difference here as far as his ability to help us on game day, but we still have several days left before we get to that point. We’re holding out hope that he gets to the point where he’s ready to go with us.”

True freshman tight end Hudson Henry, who is Hayden’s younger brother, had two receptions for 17 yards including one for 14 on Saturday night. Lunney liked what he saw from the younger Henry.

“Hudson’s progressed nicely,’ Lunney said. “He has really taken advantage of the four-game redshirt rule. We were able to, with our health at that position early on, were able to keep him in the freezer, so to speak, until the last four games. And he’s played in each of those games. He made two catches. He’s got positive yardage on his catch total for the year. I think he started his career with a -1 or a -2 yard catch. I told him and ribbed him that I actually had more yards receiving as a Razorback than he did. Which mine was zero. That’s still, according to my math, two yards more. I never understood minuses, on the minus scale, I struggled with that. But I do believe it was two more yards than he had in his career.

“He made two – well, he made one really nice catch on third down the other night. He’s really progressed nicely. He’s got a really bright future as a football player here, there’s no doubt about it. He’s got all the physical traits and all the characteristic traits that you want in a great player and I’m looking forward to him keeping his freshman year intact. It’s really important for him, because he wasn’t ready early on. I’m not sure if he’s still ready to assume the starter’s role or he’d be in there right now. I don’t think he’s still ready for that. But he has shown really some good signs of improvement here in the last month.”

Senior Austin Capps will be the offensive captain this week. He joins seniors Harris, McTelvin Agim and T.J. Smith in that role this week.

“I’m pleased to announce Austin Capps,” Lunney said. “He told me, he’s the only senior on the offensive line. In-state kid. He told me he watched his first game, first Razorback game ever in Razorback Stadium. He doesn’t show much emotion. If you guys know him and deal with him, he has a very good poker face. But I could see deep down through that his excitement about being named captain. I couldn’t have thought of another person to better epitomize who we want to represent us than Austin Capps.”

Arkansas and Missouri will kickoff Friday at 1:30 p.m. in Little Rock’s War Memorial Stadium. The game will be televised by CBS.