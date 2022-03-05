FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas had an impressive group of recruits on campus Saturday for a Prospect Day.

They handed out some new offers, but many of the prospects already had an offer. St. Louis (Mo.) University High Class of 2024 four-star wide receiver Ryan Wingo, 6-2, 198, was in attendance. He is the younger brother of former Arkansas running back Ronnie Wingo.

“The visit was great,” Wingo said. “I had a good time. Talking to Coach (Sam) Pittman was the highlight. And all the coaches really, they made it feel like home for sure. I don’t know where they stand yet, we’ll see.”

Great Size From Tennessee

Two of the new offers went to Class of 2023 four-star offensive linemen from Tennessee. The two are Paris Henry County offensive tackle Luke Brown, 6-6, 300, and Nashville Franklin Road Academy tackle Joe Crocker, 6-6, 310.

Both have an impressive offer list. Crocker was very pleased with Pittman and Cody Kennedy.

“It was great,” Crocker said. “I really enjoyed it. The highlights of the trip was being offered and also talking about the offensive philosophy and how much time they spent with me. Arkansas for sure will be one of my top schools moving forward.”

Brown also was impressed with Pittman, Kennedy and Ryan Yurachek.

“The visit was good,” Brown said. “I spent a lot of time with Coach Pittman, Coach Kennedy and Coach Yurachek, and they took me through everything, offered me a scholarship and really opened my eyes about the opportunities at the university.

“They really blew it out of the water with what they have to offer, especially from an offensive line standpoint. Probably the greatest coaches in the country available and all the tools here to make it to the next level.”

Gatorade Player of Year in Kansas

Derby (Kan.) Class of 2023 four-star running back Dylan Edwards, 5-9, 165, was also at Arkansas.

Edwards had a big junior season and was named the Gatorade Player of Year in Kansas. He had 209 carries for 2,603 yards and 40 touchdowns as well as 3,214 all-purpose yards.

“It was a great day,” Edwards said. “I met a lot of coaches, and you know through this process you’re just building relationships and having a good time.

“Just the backing the school has. They have Tyson chicken, Jerry Jones, Walmart, places like that – Dillards – that really support this team and it’s a very family-oriented program and I can’t wait to be back.”

He also was impressed with how much the Hogs accomplished with the rushing game.

“298 yards-per-game,” Edwards said. “That’s crazy. So it definitely opened my eyes to new opportunities and I can’t wait to see what the future holds.”

Jalen Catalon Recommends Arkansas

Mansfield (Texas) Class of 2024 safety Landyn Cleveland, 6-0, 185, was re-offered by Arkansas on Saturday. He is the from the same school as current Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon. He has talked to Cleveland about Arkansas.

“Oh yeah, he told me he loves it,” Cleveland said. “He told me he loves the people around here and the coaching, and just the whole culture around here is amazing.”

As a sophomore, Cleveland had 104 tackles, three for loss, two forced fumbles, a pair of recovered ones, a couple of interceptions returning one for a touchdown.