Arkansas Practicing, Preparing for Alabama

By Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas is on the practice field preparing for its game at Alabama on Saturday night.

The Hogs are seemingly pretty healthy considering they have played seven games. The only starter not spotted on Tuesday during the four open periods to the media is senior left guard Austin Capps.

“He’s in concussion protocol right now,” Morris said of Capps on Monday. “That’s where he’s in.”

Colton Jackson was at practice. He and Capps both left Saturday’s game against Auburn with injuries. Morris talked about if Jackson could play on Saturday.

“It’s his back,” Morris said. “So we’ll see on that.”

Morris talked about Jackson’s struggles staying healthy this season which is his fifth and final one.

“It hurts you from a depth standpoint, a young man that’s put in a lot of time and energy into this program to just not be able to be as healthy and be as consistent as he wants to be,” Morris said. “We tried to limit him as much as we could in practice and still get his work in to prolong his season as much as we could. We knew he was dealing with some pain. But a guy that works extremely hard, loves the Razorbacks and wants to play and wants to contribute. I know he’s frustrated, but we’ll continue to re-evaluate him.”

Junior Myron Cunningham filled in for Jackson on Saturday and drew praise from Joe Craddock.

“I thought Myron came in and did a really nice job,” Craddock said. “His length really showed up, his quickness. That is his normal position. We’ve been trying to play him at guard to get what we felt like was our best guys on the field, at times, especially when we didn’t know how good Ricky could be as a freshman. But, moving Myron back to his natural position, you definitely saw what he was all about. He had a really, I wouldn’t say great game, but he had a good game. He did some good things in there.”

True freshman defensive end Mataio Soli also was injured in the first half against Auburn, but he was practicing without any issues on Tuesday.

The only player spotted wearing a green protective jersey was junior running back Rakeem Boyd. He had injured his shoulder in the Kentucky game.

Redshirt sophomore Shane Clenin was getting extensive work at center on Tuesday. Fellow redshirt sophomore Kirby Adcock was at left guard. Adcock came in for Capps on Saturday.

“(Adcock) got in, and obviously when you’re going against what he was lined up against, it was pretty rough sledding in there.” Morris said. “But I think he did a good job considering all the circumstances that were coming at him.”

Ben Hicks also had an ice pack on his left shoulder on Saturday following the game. But he was back at practice on Tuesday.

Arkansas and Alabama will kickoff at 6 p.m. on Saturday night in Tuscaloosa. The game will be televised on ESPN.