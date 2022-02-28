FAYTEVILLE, Ark. – No. 8 Arkansas utilized dominant pitching and hot hitting to secure a 14-0 (5), series-clinching win over Louisville on a sunny Monday afternoon at Bogle Park.

Chenise Delce tossed a two-hit shutout while erasing a season-high 10 batters in five innings of work. The Razorback offense assembled a season-high 14 hits and 13 RBI, its most hits since defeating Missouri 8-4 on April 26, 2021. Danielle Gibson constructed another scorching performance at the plate. The Murietta, Calif., native went 3-for-3 with two doubles, two RBI and one run. Sophomore Hannah Gammill mounted a 2-for-3 performance at the dish with a home run, two RBI and two runs. Senior Hannah McEwen went 2-for-3 with a team-high five RBI to go along with one run scored. Linnie Malkin joined Gammill in the home run club after propelling a three-run shot. KB Sides went 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two walks to propel Arkansas at the leadoff spot.

Louisville took game one of Monday’s doubleheader, 8-4. Taylor Ellsworth continued her hot streak with a 2-for-3 performance, tabbing a double. Malkin went 2-for-3 with two RBI and one home run. Rylin Hedgecock hit her first home run of the year.

How It Happened in Game 1

Louisville created a 2-0 advantage in the top of the first before going up 7-0 in the third. Mary Haff entered at pitcher to begin the fourth and held the Cardinals scoreless.

Arkansas got going in the bottom frame after a Gibson single to third. A few hitters later, Malkin slammed a two-run shot to left to pull Arkansas within five.

Haff and the defense posted another strong defensive inning in the fifth.

Louisville pushed an unearned run across home in the sixth to push its lead to 8-2.

The Hogs created life in the seventh thanks to back-to-back home runs by Kacie Hoffman and Hedgecock to cut the lead to 8-4, but they weren’t enough as Louisville registered the game’s final two outs.

How It Happened in Game 2

Following an efficient 1-2-3 inning on D, senior KB Sides notched a leadoff double to right center to commence the offensive firepower for the Hogs. Ellsworth reached first due to a throwing error on her sacrifice bunt, advancing her to second and plating Sides for a 1-0 edge.

After a Louisville runner reached on a single, Delce fired back, striking out the next batter and then forcing a line out to second to carry Arkansas to the bottom half of the second frame.

Hoffman ripped a leadoff single to left to begin the nine-run inning. Then, Ally Sockey moved Torres, who was pinch running for Hoffman, to second on a sacrifice bunt. Raigan Kramer’s single to left followed by a Sides walk loaded the bases with one down. McEwen cleared the base path with a double to left center, giving Arkansas a 4-0 lead. Ellsworth then singled to center and advanced to second on a fielding error, sending McEwen home. Subsequently, Gibson doubled to center to bring Ellsworth home. A Gammill single preceded a Malkin three-run home run to cushion Arkansas’ lead to 10-0.

Both teams were silent in the third.

Gibson began the fourth with a single up the middle and was sent home a few pitches later on a Gammill home run to put the Razorbacks up 12-0. A Malkin walk, Torres single and Hedgecock single juiced the bases. McEwen stepped up to the plate with two outs, belting a two-RBI single that bumped the lead to 14-0.

Hog Highlights

10 different Razorbacks recorded at least one hit in game two

Arkansas’ 14 hits in game two are the most its put up since stringing together 13 in its 8-4 win over Missouri on April 26, 2021

Arkansas’ 13 RBI in game two are the most its compiled since registering 11 against Western Illinois on Feb. 20, 2022

Chenise Delce fanned a season-best 10 batters versus Louisville in game two

Delce gave up zero extra base hits in game two

Linnie Malkin homered in both games

Raigan Kramer made her first-career start in game one and recorded her first-career hit in game two

Danielle Gibson posted her ninth multi-hit game of the season

Gibson pushed is now on a five-game hitting streak

Head coach Courtney Deifel recorded her 199th career win at Arkansas in game two

The Hogs have cultivated 10-plus hits in three of their last four games

Arkansas has chalked up at least two home runs in seven of its last eight games

UP NEXT

Arkansas begins the Easton Razorback Rumble vs. Missouri State at 5 p.m. Thursday, March 3 at Bogle Park.