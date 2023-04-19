FAYETTEVILLE — As expected, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Landon Rogers has opted to enter the transfer portal.

Rogers, 6-4, 205, is the third former player from Little Rock Parkview to hit the transfer portal. He joins tight end Erin Outley and running back James Jointer, who has transferred to Liberty.

Rogers was recruited to Arkansas in the Class of 2021 as a quarterback. He was later moved to tight end and then to wide receiver. He played against UAPB in the 2021 season, but didn’t record any stats. Rogers didn’t get into any games in 2022.

He was a three-star prospect who chose the Hogs over Kansas, Houston and others out of Parkview. His senior season at Parkview he completed 92 of 150 passes for 1,247 yards and six touchdowns while also rushing 150 times for 1,148 yards and 22 touchdowns.

He caught two passes for 31 yards in the final spring scrimmage. He is the first Razorback to enter the portal during this opening. Former Clarendon tight end Dax Courtney, 6-5, 210, has as well, but he had medically retired at Arkansas and thus ineligible to play for the Hogs and wasn’t with them in the spring.