Arkansas Picked Fifth In SEC Media Poll

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball was picked to finish fifth in the 2021 SEC Preseason Media Poll, the Southeastern Conference announced today. The Hogs were picked fourth by the league’s coaches. Last season, the Hogs were picked to finish fifth by both the coaches and the media, and ended up finishing in a tie for third.

The full Media Poll is as follows:

South Carolina Mississippi State Kentucky Texas A&M Arkansas Tennessee LSU Georgia Alabama Florida Missouri Vanderbilt Auburn Ole Miss

After having two players selected to the All-SEC teams by the league’s coaches, no Hogs were selected to the media’s six-player All-SEC team. Chelsea Dungee was picked on the First Team while Destiny Slocum was selected to the Second Team by the league’s coaches earlier this week.

Player of the Year

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Preseason All-SEC

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Rickea Jackson, Mississippi State

Aliyah Boston, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

N’dea Jones, Texas A&M

