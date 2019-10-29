Arkansas Picked Fifth In SEC Coaches’ Poll, Dungee Placed on First Team

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball was picked to finish fifth in the SEC in the 2019 Coaches’ Poll, while Chelsea Dungee was named to the SEC’s Preseason First-Team, the Southeastern Conference announced today. Arkansas was also picked to finish fifth by the media, while Dungee was selected to the SEC’s First-Team by the media, too.

The full Coaches’ Poll is as follows:

Texas A&M South Carolina Mississippi State Kentucky Arkansas LSU Tennessee Auburn Missouri Georgia Alabama Vanderbilt Ole Miss Florida

Arkansas will return four of its five starters from last season, and will be riding the momentum of its postseason run. The 22 wins for the Razorbacks a season ago were the most for the program since the 2011-12 season.

In addition to the team’s preseason recognition, redshirt junior guard Chelsea Dungee was named to the Preseason First-Team All-SEC by the coaches. Dungee joined Chennedy Carter of Texas A&M as the only two players in the league to receive votes for the conference player of the year in both the Media Poll and in the Coaches’ Poll.

Last season was a special one for Dungee, as she set the school record for scoring in a single season (759 points), the school record for free throws made in a single season (229), set the game record for most points in Bud Walton/against an SEC opponent (41) and was the first Razorback in 13 years to tally 30+ double-figure performances in a single season. Dungee was even better in the postseason, scoring a record 103 points in the SEC Tournament, propelling the Hogs to their first-ever SEC Tournament Final. Dungee got off to a good start in this season’s exhibition opener, dropping 26 points.

The Full 2019-20 Media Preseason All-SEC Teams are as follows:

Player of the Year

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

First Team All-SEC

Chelsea Dungee, Arkansas

Rhyne Howard, Kentucky

Ayana Mitchell, LSU

Jordan Danberry, Mississippi State

Amber Smith, Missouri

Tyasha Harris, South Carolina

Rennia Davis, Tennessee

Chennedy Carter, Texas A&M

Second Team All-SEC

Cierra Johnson, Alabama

Daisa Alexander, Auburn

Unique Thompson, Auburn

Gabby Connally, Georgia

Chloe Bibby, Mississippi State

Mikaiah Herbert Harrigan, South Carolina

Ciera Johnson, Texas A&M

Kayla Wells, Texas A&M

Mariella Fasoula, Vanderbilt

