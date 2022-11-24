Arkansas got its Thanksgiving weekend in the Virgin Islands started off in winning fashion on Thursday by handing head coach Mike Neighbors his 200th career victory.



Samantha Spencer had a career-high 27 points and 10 rebounds as unbeaten Arkansas downed Northern Arizona 82-73 in Paradise Jam action in St. Thomas.

Makayla Daniels added 18 and Saylor Poffenger 13 as the Razorbacks moved to 6-0 with a win in the first of three games schedule in three days.

A 12-0 spree by Arkansas near halftime gave it a 38-29 lead at intermission that it would not relinquish the rest of the game.

The Razorbacks were 28 of 68 from the field, 5 of 23 from 3-point range and 21 of 30 at the free throw line.

Arkansas forced 28 turnovers while having 18 of its own and had a 42-38 rebound edge.

The Razorbacks are scheduled to play Clemson Friday at 7 p.m. CST and Kansas State at the same time on Saturday night.

Those two teams played later Thursday night.