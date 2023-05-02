FAYETTEVILLE — It’s becoming pretty apparent East Central University in Ada, Okla., had a pretty good secondary last season.

A pair of defensive backs from there, Donovan Callis, 6-0, 160, and Keonte Lusk, 5-11, 188, hit the transfer portal on April 15 and both are pulling in offers at a very fast pace. East Central is a Division II school in the Great American Conference and finished 9-3 last fall.

Arkansas offered both of them on Monday. Since entering the transfer portal, Callis has pulled in 10 offers while Lusk has 13. In 2022,

Callis had 32 tackles, including 17 solo, 1.5 for loss, two interceptions, one quarterback hurry, seven pass breakups, three forced fumbles and two recovered. In addition to Arkansas, he has offers from Penn State, Cincinnati, Virginia Tech, Charlotte, Georgia Southern, Murray State, Miami (Ohio), Utah State and Northwestern State (La.).

Lusk finished last fall with 29 tackles, 22 solo, two for loss, three interceptions, eight pass breakups, three fumble recoveries and one forced. His offers including Arkansas are from Oklahoma, USF, Arkansas State, Miami (Ohio), Texas State, Utah State, UNLV, UTSA, Louisiana Tech, North Texas, Washington State and Coastal Carolina.

Arkansas is still searching for at least two defensive backs from the transfer portal. They added Lorando “Snaxx” Johnson and Alfahiym Walcott from Baylor at midterm and have Jaheim Singletary coming from Georgia in late May or early June.