FAYETTEVILLE — Liberty will roll into Razorback Stadium ranked No. 23 in both major polls.

The Flames are 7-1 on the season with the lone loss coming on Saturday, Sept. 17, against Wake Forest 37-36. They have a bye this week.

The Liberty wins are Southern Miss 29-27 in four overtimes, UAB 21-14, Akron 21-12, Old Dominion 38-24, UMass 42-24, Gardner-Webb 21-20 and BYU 41-14.

After the Arkansas game, Liberty has UConn, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State remaining on the schedule.

Two quarterbacks have seen a lot of action for the Flames this season. Johnathan Bennett has completed 77 of 134 passes for 939 yards for eight touchdowns and seven interceptions. Kaidon Salter has completed 50 of 91 passes for 776 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions.

Dae Dae Hunter is the leading rusher with 120 carries for 821 yards and eight touchdowns. Wide receiver Demario Davis has caught 42 passes for 615 yards and five touchdowns.

On defense, linebacker Mike Smith leads the team with 52 tackles. Safety Robert Rahimi has four interceptions to head the secondary.

Liberty is averaging 31.4 points per game with 420.9 yards of total offense. Of the offense, 226.1 comes through the air and 194.8 on the ground.