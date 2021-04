FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Ole Miss will now start Game 1 of the series at 8 p.m. instead of the scheduled 6 p.m.

The game will still be shown on the SEC Network. The weather in the Oxford area forced the change in the start time.

For more on the game click here.

