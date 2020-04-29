Arkansas offers versatile 2022 4-star combo guard Ramel Lloyd, Jr.

LITTLE ROCK — The Arkansas Razorbacks have ramped up their class of 2022 recruiting of late, and the latest offer was extended Tuesday to versatile 4-star prospect Ramel Lloyd, Jr.

Lloyd (6-6, 190, combo guard, Dream City Christian in Arizona, native of California) anounced his Arkansas offer via Twitter, and a source confirmed Tuesday that it was Head Hog Eric Musselman who personally extended the offer to Lloyd.

“The offer was great,” said Lloyd, ranked the nation’s No. 57 prospect according to 247Sports.com.

Lloyd confessed that he likes the conference the Razorbacks play in and the idea of playing for Musselman.

“The SEC is a great conference and Coach Musselman is a great coach that I feel I could learn a lot from,” he said.

Lloyd also received an offer from Kansas on Tuesday, and in addition to the Hogs and Jayhawks he also holds offers from Arizona State, Southern Cal, TCU, St. John’s, DePaul, Dayton, UNLV, UMass, Fresno State, and Manhattan.

It was Musselman’s second offer to a class of 2022 recruit in the past week as Chance Westry (6-5 point guard, Trinity High School in Pennsylvania, composit national No. 25 / 4-star prospect) picked up his Hog offer on Saturday.

Arkansas also has 2022 offers out to in-state prospects Nick Smith, Jr., Joseph Pinion, Kel’el Ware, Derrian Ford, and Javion Guy-King, as well as out-of-state prospects in Minnesota native Prince Aligbe and New Orleans native Kyran Ratliff.