Arkansas Offers QB Charlie Fiser PWO Spot in Class of 2022, Anthony Lucas Praises Pair

FAYETTEVILLE — At this time, Arkansas hasn’t committed a quarterback for the Class of 2022.

However, on Wednesday night they offered Pulaski Academy quarterback Charlie Fiser, 6-1, 201, a chance to be a preferred walk-on with them. Fiser announced the offer on Twitter.

Extremely excited to be offered a preferred walk-on to play football at the University of Arkansas! Go Hogs!

He has helped lead the Bruins to a 7-1 record so far this season. Fiser has completed 180 of 308 passes for 2,863 yards, 34 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also has rushed 34 times for 98 yards and another touchdown. Pulaski Academy Head Coach Anthony Lucas is very high on Fiser.

“Charlie is a really good quarterback,” Lucas said. “Very mobile. He’s very good out of the pocket too throwing on the run. Has a really good football IQ too. The part I love about Charlie is he is hungry, loves to win and loves to compete. He is a competitor. He wants to be great. He wants to perfect things. I think it’s a problem he wants to be super perfect, but we love that about him. He has a very strong arm too. He will do anything you ask him to do.”

Fiser has offers from Presbyterian College and Louisiana-Monroe. Fiser has a 4.56 grade-point average and recorded a 34 on the ACT.

A teammate of Fiser has already accepted a preferred walk-on spot from the Hogs. Linebacker Mason Schueck, 6-2, 220, has 40 tackles, including 10 solo, four for loss, a pass breakup and one fumble recovery in eight games so far.

“Mason is a leader,” Lucas said. “He’s one of our most vocal kids on the team. Plays extremely hard. He is the man in the weight room. He has guys before the season started in the summer he had younger guys working out with him and he was encouraging them and trying to lead them. He has been very vocal. I am just proud of the way he has been playing. Undersized, but a kid with a big heart, who plays hard. He loves the game. He’s so excited about his preferred walk-on to Arkansas. He is a diehard Razorback fan and been that for a long time. That’s what he wanted to do. He knew he wasn’t good enough to get a scholarship, but he’s going to take advantage of this preferred walk-on spot and do his part. A great kid as well.”

The Bruins will host Beebe on Friday night for homecoming.