FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas is searching the transfer portal for a tight end and a new option is former Notre Dame freshman Cane Berrong.

Berrong, 6-4, 243, entered the transfer portal on Monday, Dec. 12.

“Having the opportunity to come to the University of Notre Dame has truly been a dream come true. Over the past several weeks I have had a chance to reflect on just how special of a school this is and what makes this decision so difficult.

“First and foremost, I want to thank Notre Dame for believing in me and giving me the opportunity to compete for such a prestigious program. I want to thank my coaches for pushing me to become a better player and fostering an environment of strong character. I want to thank the training staff and team doctors for helping me fully recover from my injury and allowing me to continue to compete at a high level.

“I will always cherish the friendships with my brothers on the field and the friends I have made in the student body. The connections I have made here will last a lifetime and I will always consider myself a member of the Irish.

“With that said I’m entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility and looking for a fresh start to further my football and academic career.”

Since entering the transfer portal, Berrong has gained offers from New Mexico, Memphis, Cincinnati, SMU, East Carolina, Toledo, Georgia State, Temple, Furman, Pitt, Coastal Carolina and Western Michigan.

Berrong is a former four-star recruit (ESPN) from Hartwell (Ga.) Hart County. As a senior in 2020, Berrong caught 26 passes for 305 yards and four touchdowns. That followed a junior season in 2019 where he caught 43 passes for 486 yards and four touchdowns.

Arkansas has also offered North Texas tight end Jake Roberts, 6-5, 250, who is set to visit the Razorbacks beginning Wednesday. Arkansas signed one tight end from the high school ranks in Bixby (Okla.) four-star Luke Hasz, 6-4, 245. They also have a commitment from Ashdown four-star Shamar Easter, 6-5, 225.

Arkansas returns true freshman Tyrus Washington at tight end, but not much is certain beyond that. Hudson Henry and Nathan Bax are eligible to return for another season, but neither has announced their intention at this time. Redshirt sophomore Collin Sutherland can also return, but has battled injuries. The Hogs also have some walk-on tight ends on the roster.