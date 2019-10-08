Arkansas Offers Memphis Linebacker, JUCO DB and More

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas has extended some new offers on Monday night including Memphis (Tenn.) Whitehaven linebacker Tamarion McDonald.

McDonald, 6-2, 215, is a teammate of Martavius French and Bryson Eason, two other talented 2020 linebackers. French, 6-3, 230, is committed to Arkansas while Eason, 6-2, 250, is looking hard at the Hogs and Tennessee. McDonald committed to Mississippi State on May 25.

The trio was at Tennessee this past weekend for an official visit. The three will be at Arkansas next weekend for official visits. They have stated they want to go to the same school. Whitehaven (5-1) on the season will be at Memphis White Station on Friday. They have a bye the following week when they will head to Arkansas.

blessed to receive an offer from University of Arkansas! #WPS pic.twitter.com/pS5ls2zGjq — TM3💕 (@tjdadonn) October 7, 2019

Arkansas also has offered Hutchinson (Kan.) Community College Class of 2020 defensive back Ronald Williams Jr.. Williams, 6-2, 188, is from Ferriday (La.), and Arkansas’ Mark Smith was in attendance at his game on Saturday. Hutchinson (5-1) lost for the first time this season as Highland (Kan.) Community College and cornerback Brian George defeated them 29-27. George ran the opening kickoff back 95 yards for a touchdown. Arkansas is one of the finalists for George.

Texas A&M also offered Williams tonight and Kentucky, Arkansas’ next opponent, offered recently as well. Williams has a long list of offers.

The Razorbacks also offered Oxford (Ala.) High School 2020 cornerback and wide receiver Antwon Fegans Jr. (6-2, 185). Fegans has helped his team to a perfect record in six games this season.