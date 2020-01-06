Arkansas Offers Linebacker From State Champions

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered Joe T. Robinson Class of 2020 linebacker JT Towers.

I’m blessed and extremely excited to announce that after a great talk with @CoachRhoades44 I have received a full-ride scholarship offer to play football in my home state for the University of Arkansas!! 🐗🐗 #WPS pic.twitter.com/fNWRvYBZM0 — JT Towers (@JTTowers7) January 6, 2020

Towers, 6-4, 210, helped lead the Senators to the Class 4A state title this season. As a senior, he finished with 171 tackles, 105 solo, 47 for loss, 11 sacks and five forced fumbles.

Towers was offered the full scholarship on Monday. He also has offers to Army, Tulsa, Navy, Oklahoma (PWO), Missouri Southern, Louisiana-Monroe, Illinois State and Texas Tech.

He is slated to take an official visit to Arkansas later this month.