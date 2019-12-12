Arkansas Offers Jaqualin Mcghee

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County three-star defensive end Jaqualin Mcghee.

Mcghee, 6-4, 255, is a Class of 2020 recruit. He announced the offer on Twitter Thursday morning.

Extremely blessed to receive an SEC offer from The University of Arkansas🔴⚪️‼️ pic.twitter.com/QlER0w5hD0 — Jaqualin Mcghee (@JaqualinMcghee) December 12, 2019

Peach Valley finished the season 11-2. During the 10-game regular season, Mcghee finished with 65 tackles, including 46 solo, 19 tackles for loss, eight sacks, 11 quarterback hurries and one pass breakup. He caught one pass for 10 yards and a touchdown. His stats for the playoffs haven’t been added to his total yet.

Mcghee also has offers to Cincinnati, West Virginia, Kansas State, Western Kentucky, Appalachian State, Troy, South Alabama, Georgia State, Coastal Carolina and Middle Tennessee.

Mcghee (9) and a teammate having some fun in preseason.