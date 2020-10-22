Arkansas Offers Class of 2023 El Dorado Wide Receiver DeAndra Burns

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has offered El Dorado Class of 2023 wide receiver DeAndra Burns a scholarship.

El Dorado head coach Steven Jones tweeted out the offer on Thursday.

Congratulations to DeAndra Burns on your scholarship offer to play for Coach Sam Pittman at the University of Arkansas! @ehscatsfb pic.twitter.com/1yqWip62gB — Steven Jones (@coachsjones1) October 22, 2020

Burns is the third known in-state offer for Arkansas in 2023. Burns, 5-11, 142, has helped the Wildcats to a 3-2 start on the season. In five games, Burns has caught 36 passes for 448 yards and four touchdowns.

Burns joins Ashdown tight end Shamar Easter, 6-5, 205, and Jacksonville running back Darien Bennett, 6-0, 215, in holding an offer from Arkansas in 2023.

Burns and El Dorado will be at home Friday night at 7 p.m. to host Sylvan Hills (4-3).