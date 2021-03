No. 3 seed Arkansas hadn't faced a mid-major opponent since December, and though they fell behind by 14 points in the first half the Razorbacks didn't forget how to turn the occasion into a feast as the Hogs gobbled up 14th-seeded Colgate, 85-68, on Friday in the second round of the South Region in the NCAA tournament at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Senior combo forward Justin Smith hung a monster double-double -- 29 points and 13 rebounds to go with 5 steals -- and the Razorbacks changed their early misfortunes by going to a small-ball, fullcourt pressuring defense while pounding the ball inside on offense or getting out in transition en route to dominating the turnover battle (22-10), points-off-turnovers (34-15), points-in-the-paint (36-18), and fastbreak points (21-5) while limiting the nation's second-best scoring offense (at 86.3 points per game) to 18 points below its season average. The Razorbacks -- now 18-0 when holding their opponents to 75 or fewer points -- flipped a 33-19 first-half deficit with a 17-0 run to close out the first 20 minutes for a 3-point lead at the break, then after falling behind 50-44 at the 13:49 mark in the second half the Hogs closed the game by outscoring the Raiders 41-18 for their 17-point winning margin.