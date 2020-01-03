Arkansas Offers 2021 Offensive Lineman Terry Wells

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to Wynne 2021 offensive lineman Terry Wells.
Wells, 6-5, 280, announced the offer on Twitter Friday afternoon.
Arkansas joins Kansas and Southern Miss in offering Wells. He was at a national combine in San Antonio this week and performed well there.
Wells attended a camp at Arkansas this past summer for offensive and defensive linemen.
He is the third in-state prospect in the Class of 2021 to be offered by the Hogs. He joins Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood and Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley.
