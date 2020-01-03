1  of  2
Arkansas Offers 2021 Offensive Lineman Terry Wells

by: Otis Kirk

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas has extended an offer to Wynne 2021 offensive lineman Terry Wells.

Wells, 6-5, 280, announced the offer on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Arkansas joins Kansas and Southern Miss in offering Wells. He was at a national combine in San Antonio this week and performed well there.

Wells attended a camp at Arkansas this past summer for offensive and defensive linemen.

He is the third in-state prospect in the Class of 2021 to be offered by the Hogs. He joins Fort Smith Northside athlete Dreyden Norwood and Little Rock Parkview tight end Erin Outley.

Click here for link to story written about Wells following Arkansas’ Camp this past June 15.

