Arkansas’ Offensive Line Easily at Top of SEC For Run Blocking

FAYETTEVILLE — The combination of Cody Kennedy coaching the offensive line and Sam Pittman’s expertise with the unit has Arkansas easily atop the SEC in run blocking.

Kennedy originally came to Arkansas to coach the tight ends, but shifted to the offensive line when Brad Davis left for LSU. The Razorbacks returned all five starters from 2020 and it has some quality depth as well.

Pro Football Focus has released a ranking that shows Arkansas’ offensive line easily leads the SEC in run blocking.

Arkansas has the highest run blocking OL in the SEC at 87.6



Ten points higher than the next best 🐗🐗🐗 pic.twitter.com/BFEMgKxd3B — PFF College (@PFF_College) September 23, 2021

In Arkansas’ two-deep offensive line on this week’s depth chart the seniors are Myron Cunningham, Ty Clary, Dalton Wagner and Shane Clenin. The juniors are Luke Jones and Ricky Stromberg. The sophomores are Ty’kieast Crawford, Beaux Limmer and Brady Latham. Jalen St. John is a reshirt freshman.

Arkansas is averaging 282.3 yards rushing per game this season. That ranks fourth in the SEC and eighth in FBS.