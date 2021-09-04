Arkansas off to 1-0 start in 2021, defeating Rice 38-17

Pig Trail Nation

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Despite trailing at halftime, the Arkansas Razorbacks opened up with 2021 football season with a win over the Rice Owls 38-17.

The Razorbacks jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first on a KJ Jefferson 34 yard touchdown run. The Owls then got on the board with a field goal in the 2nd to cut the lead to 4, 7-3. Then the Owls were able to add a touchdown before the end of the half to make it 10-7.

Arkansas picked it up in the 2nd half, scoring on a run by Jefferson and a run by Trelon Smith to take a 24-17 lead.

Then late in the 4th quarter, solidifying the win for Arkansas, Jefferson connected with Tyson Morris for a 9 yard touchdown pass, extending the lead 31-17. Dominique Johnson put the cherry on top with a TD run off of a Jalen Catalon interception.

On the defensive side of the ball, both Jalen Catalon (2) & Montaric Brown recorded interceptions.

We’ll have more from Sam Pittman and the players from their post-game press conferences coming up.

Up next, the Hogs host the Texas Longhorns Saturday Sept. 11th at 6pm.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

HOG🐗SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Follow @PigTrailNation on Twitter