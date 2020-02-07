Arkansas, Notre Dame Set for Sept. 12 on NBC

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas and Notre Dame will meet on the gridiron for the first time this fall on Saturday, Sept. 12.

The official kickoff time on NBC was announced on Friday.

First game time of the fall is in… pic.twitter.com/Ck1ghqcrNg — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) February 7, 2020

The game will be at Notre Dame with a 1:30 p.m. kickoff. Notre Dame will return the game on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025 when the two teams meet in Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

Arkansas is coming off a 2-10 season and has a new head football coach in Sam Pittman. The Hogs open the 2020 season on Saturday, Sept. 5, when they host Nevada at Razorback Stadium.

Notre Dame, coached by Brian Kelly. They were 11-2 in 2019 including defeating Iowa State 33-9 in the Camping World Bowl. Notre Dame lost to Georgia 23-17 and Michigan 45-14.

The Notre Dame game is the only one with the kickoff time set. Arkansas’ complete 2020 schedule is available click here.