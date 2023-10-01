FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas fell to Texas A&M 34-22 on Saturday in Arlington’s AT&T Stadium at the Southwest Classic before 59,437 fans.

The Southwest Classic has been a dud for Arkansas. Texas A&M, a team Arkansas dominated when the two were in the Southwest Conference, has owned the Hogs since the Aggies opted to join the SEC. Arkansas owns one victory, 20-10, in 2021.

Saturday was no different. Arkansas (2-3, 0-2) fixed a nagging issue that helped cause them to lose both the BYU and LSU games. Arkansas was penalized 25 times, including 14 against BYU and 11 in LSU game, in the past two games. They had an incredible no penalties Saturday. That issue was fixed for at least one game.

When Arkansas won three games in 2020 against an all-SEC schedule after having only captured one conference win the previous three years combined no one thought the Hogs would be having this kind of offensive line issues in Sam Pittman’s fourth year. Pittman is considered one of the best offensive line coaches to even step on a sideline.

This year’s offensive line was expected to be a work in progress considering only two starters returned. But a work in progress usually means getting better and better as the season goes along. On Saturday, KJ Jefferson was sacked seven times and Arkansas had 15 tackles for loss. Compare that to the Aggies no sacks and four tackles for loss. The sacks and tackles for losses the Hogs suffered added up to 98 yards while the Aggies had six.

Following Saturday’s game, Pittman was asked why this team is having so much trouble protecting Jefferson?

“I think part of it is, you know, we’re playing pretty good defensive ends, but you’re going to play them every week, you know?,” Pittman said. “They’ve got good ones. Part of it is that we’re

young. We got a lot of learning curve to do.

“We do have, in my opinion, the best tackles we have out there, you know what I mean? And to

be honest with you, sometimes two of them were on a seven-man protection where we’re using the backs and tight ends, and they were busting it. They busted it twice and got to us on that.

“Sometimes we’re holding the ball too long and sometimes there’s no time to hold the ball. You’re on your back. So I think we have really a lot of good-on-good reps during the week, which makes us strain and things of that nature. But if I knew the answer to how we could

protect him better, you know, obviously last week we tried to move a little bit more, roll a little

bit. We had success with those. They were five and six yards. They weren’t 60, but they were

successful.”

Pittman went into more detail explaining what the Hogs are trying to do on the offensive line to protect Jefferson.

“We tried to make it and boot, tried it on the first or second play of the game,” Pittman said. “They had a blitz into it. I don’t know if we got sacked on that or he got back to the line of scrimmage. It seems like the times we were trying to get the movement, the protection outside, get it away from having just go win one on one, they blitzed into it.

“So, we’ve got a lot of work to do. But I still think we’ve got a good enough offensive line to protect him, I do. We’re just not doing it right now. Somebody — it’s not five of them, it’s somebody. And as you well know, if one of them has trouble, you’re in trouble. We’re just not

as consistent as what we have been in the past.”

But to put it all on the offensive line is just wrong. The play calling and decisions whether by Pittman or Dan Enos aren’t doing them any favors. With 2:49 remaining in the first half and Arkansas facing a fourth-and-inches call at its own 40 they once again opted to go for it out of the shot gun. Once again they handed off to the running back and once again it was stuffed.

Pittman had sent the punt team out, but for some reason the fans were booing. The Aggies only led 10-6 at that point and with Arkansas’ offense struggling they should have punted the ball away. But since they went for it Pittman was once again asked about why he didn’t put Jefferson under center and if there’s a strategic reason he refuses to do that?

“No, not really,” Pittman said. “I mean, once he gets under center, you know, the front on the defense is certainly going to change. Not really. We just felt — honestly, if we felt better about

him sneaking, you know, we would do that. But no, not — just as fact that they’re going to have

five guys within the A and B gap.

“This week, I felt really good that we were going to get the first down. I mean, we looked good in practice and this, that, and the other. But it just didn’t happen.”

Here’s an idea if Pittman and Enos are seemingly convinced a quarterback sneak won’t work. How about putting Jefferson under center, fake the handoff to the running back and try to catch the opponent with a pass? If the pass is incomplete you are in no worse shape than running and getting nothing. If you connect on the pass many times big plays come out of that.

I mean to keep doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different result seems like simply being hard-headed. If Arkansas had punted there and the Aggies didn’t score, then the Lorando Johnson pick-6 would have given Arkansas a 13-10 lead early in the third quarter.

Arkansas finished the game with 174 yards of total offense compared to 414 for Texas A&M. Arkansas lost freshman tight end Luke Hasz to a broken clavicle and is likely lost for the season. Hasz was quickly becoming one of Arkansas’ best players. That was a blow to the offense, but now players such as Var’keyes Gumms and Ty Washington have to step up.