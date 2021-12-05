Arkansas Moves Up One Spot to No. 21 in College Football Playoff Rankings

FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas moved up a spot to No. 21 in the College Football Playoff rankings released earlier today.

The SEC placed six schools in the Top 25 including Alabama at No. 1 and Georgia No. 3. Ole Miss came in at No. 8 exactly where they were a week ago. Kentucky is No. 22 and Texas A&M No. 25.

Alabama will face No. 4 Cincinnati while Georgia faces No. 2 Michigan in the playoff semifinals.

The projections have Arkansas going to the Outback Bowl to face unranked Penn State (7-5) in the Outback Bowl on New Year’s Day.