Arkansas’ Moses Moody named SEC Freshman of the Week

LITTLE ROCK — Arkansas’ Moses Moody was honored Monday as SEC Freshman of the Week.

Moody (6-6 shooting guard, Little Rock native) averaged 21.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 blocks while shooting a combined 27-of-33 from the free throw line for 81.8% in Arkansas’ home wins over then-No. 6 Alabama (81-66) and LSU (83-75).

It marks the second time that Moody, who’s fourth in the league in scoring at 16.6 points per game, has won the league’s freshman of the week award.

Moody finished with 24 points (including 16-of-19 free throws), 5 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 blocks, and 1 steal in the win over ‘Bama, and he had 18 points (including 11-of-14 free throws), 8 rebounds, and 5 assists against LSU.

Moody’s first league freshman of the week honor came in early December after he put up then-career-highs of 24 points and 9 rebounds in a win over Texas-Arlington.

Moody has started all 24 games of his Hogs career. The 12th-ranked Razorbacks (19-5 overall, 11-4 SEC) have won 9 consecutive SEC games and hold sole possession of second place in the league with two more regular-season games remaining before the SEC tournament (March 14-18 in Nashville, Tenn.).