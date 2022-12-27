WEST MEMPHIS — Arkansas is preparing for Wednesday’s AutoZone Liberty Bowl in Memphis, but as usual recruiting never stops.

On Monday night, Washington (Okla.) Class of 2025 tight end Nate Roberts, 6-4, 220, announced he has received an offer from Arkansas. Roberts helped his team to an undefeated season and state championship. He is the younger brother of former North Texas tight end Jake Roberts, 6-5, 250, who the Hogs offered last week.

In addition, Arkansas has offered former Texas State defensive tackle Davon Sears Jr., 6-3, 290, a scholarship. He played this season at Texas State and finished with 15 tackles, eight solo, one sack and two pass breakups.

Sears previously played at Ellsworth (Iowa) Community College. There, he had 15 tackles, a pair of sacks and 5.5 tackles for loss in five games. He also forced a fumble against Grand View University and Iowa Western. Selected First-Team All-Region.

He played his high school football at Detroit (Mich.) Centerline where he recorded 72 tackles, including 61 solo stops, nine sacks, and a forced fumble. In addition, he returned a fumble for a touchdown.

In addition to Arkansas, Nate Roberts has offers from such schools as Oklahoma, Tennessee, North Texas, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Missouri, Kentucky, USF and Baylor.

Sears entered the transfer portal on Dec. 17. In addition to Arkansas, Sears has also gained offers from Oklahoma, USC, Tennessee, Penn State, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Marshall, Miami (Fla.), Arizona State and USF.

Both Jake Roberts at tight end and Sears at defensive tackle fit absolute needs for Arkansas during the Jan. 4-8 period for portal recruits to take official visits.