FAYETTEVILLE — No. 10 Arkansas will host Missouri State and Bobby Petrino tonight at 6 p.m. as both squads enter undefeated.

Arkansas has defeated Cicinnati 33-26 and South Carolina 44-30. Missouri State downed Central Arkansas 27-14 and Tennessee-Martin 35-30. Sam Pittman is aware of what Petrino can do as a coach he was 34-17 at Arkansas 2008-11. The last time Petrino lost in Razorback Stadium was Sept. 25, 2010, when Alabama came back to down the Hogs 27-24. He went 18-4 as head coach of the Hogs after that loss.

“Well, he’s a great coach,” Pittman said. “He was when he was here and with the Falcons and Louisville. They tried several different people before him, and he’s been able to go in there and get them back to the playoffs. He’s just a really good coach. Got a good staff. Went in the transfer portal and got a lot of players there, and I’m sure they went there because of his reputation as a coach. So, it’s been a great job that he’s done there and I’m sure will continue to do.”

Arkansas has a size advantage and will obviously try to use its potent running game to take control of the game. Rocket Sanders leads the SEC in rushing with 44 carries for 273 yards and two touchdowns. The Hogs could also get junior Dominique Johnson back to add another weapon to the running game. AJ Green and Rashod Dubinion have also gotten extensive duty. Green is also the kickoff returner.

Petrino is known for his playcalling on offense and is considered one of the best in the business at that. Isaiah Nichols, Arkansas’ redshirt senior defensive tackle, said the Hogs are aware of what Petrino brings in that regard.

“Definitely,” Nichols said. “Coach (Barry) Odom hit on it, too. The genius that Coach Petrino is offensively. We have to get ready to play. They’re a good team. They’re No. 5 in FCS, so obviously they’re a very well-coached team, a very good team offensively. So, we have to prepare this week like we are playing anybody else. Like we are playing Alabama or Georgia, the best in our conference. There’s no time to slack, especially this past weekend seeing these top 10 teams losing games they’re supposed to be favored in. Our mindset and our level of work ethic and detail that we have to be intentional every day. There’s no time to slow down. This is not an off week. This is not a week to where we can just relax like ‘Hey, we’re going to go out there and win the game,’ because they’re coming to play. Anytime teams at their levels are playing teams that are at our level, we’re going to get their best. So, we have to prepare for that and give them our best.”

Arkansas has beaten two good teams and will face Texas A&M and Alabama the next two weeks. Does playing Petrino help the Hogs avoid a letdown in this spot?

“Probably. I really haven’t thought of it that way,” Petrino said. “Probably. These weeks are about trying to get better and trying to see who can help us win ballgames. So, these kind of weeks, like last week, we took the approach that we have to get better ourselves. We certainly have things to work on that we have to get better before we worry about who we are playing. I’ve been proud of our team ever since we’ve been here with them putting the game before away and playing the next game, so I feel pretty confident we’ll get them focused. They’ll be focused and ready to play.”

KJ Jefferson has been his steady hand at quarterback. He has completed 36 of 47 passes for 385 yards and four touchdowns. Jefferson has rushed 37 times for 129 yards and two touchdowns. His longest completion has been 32 yards and the Hogs are hoping to improve on that. Jadon Haselwood leads the team with eight catches for 72 yards and one touchdown. Tight end Trey Knox has seven catches for 80 yards and two touchdowns. Matt Landers seven receptions for 88 yards. Warren Thompson has five catches for 58 yards and one touchdown.

As far Missouri State’s offensive game plan PIttman talked about what Petrino is doing.

“Yeah, I think he’s fantastic.” Pittman said. “I mean, really good coach. Schematically, he knows what he wants to do. He’s got a quarterback that’s good. He’s got a running back. I like the running back a lot. He’s got two wideouts. More, but he’s got a wideout that’s a really good player. Uses them well, a lot of different sets, different formations, can run the quarterback, will throw it a bunch when he needs to. They’re a physical football team. I’ll tell you one thing, he knows the personnel he has because he uses the best ones on his team and a lot of times that doesn’t happen. I mean a lot of times you got a guy and he touched the ball three times. He knows he’s got a good running back, good quarterback, and a good wideout. A lot of good wideouts, but 19’s really good. So they use him.”

Quarterback Jason Shelley is a transfer from Utah State. He has completed 37 of 54 passes for 563 yards and six touchdowns. He also has rushed 20 times for 36 yards and one touchdown. Kansas State transfer Jacardia Wright has rushed 38 times for 158 yards. Tyrone Scott leads the team with 18 catches for 258 yards and three touchdowns.

How to watch release from the University of Arkansas.

Saturday’s against Missouri State will be broadcast at 6:00pm CT on SEC Network+ and ESPN+. Information on how to access both of those networks is below.

SEC Network+ is complementary to SEC Network and is accessible with your TV provider credentials. It is not a channel that is available on your cable television. It can be accessed through the ESPN app on your smart TV, tablet, computer, or mobile device. If you have a Roku, Apple TV or similar connected streaming device, you should be able to stream the game to your television through your ESPN app. This is not the same thing as SEC Network Alternate channel.

ESPN+ is a standalone streaming service that required a subscription separate from your TV provider credentials. It can be accessed through the ESPN app on your smart TV, tablet, computer, or mobile device. If you have a Roku, Apple TV or similar connected streaming device, you should be able to stream the game to your television through your ESPN app.