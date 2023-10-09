FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas will finally get to play an SEC game in Razorback Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21, when Mississippi State comes to Fayetteville.

Arkansas and Mississippi State will kickoff at 11 a.m. on ESPN. Both the Hogs and Mississippi State are struggling this season with each still looking for its first SEC win. The Bulldogs have a bye this week while the Hogs travel to Alabama.

Arkansas will get a bye after Mississippi State, but with the Hogs being on the road for four consecutive weeks and then the Bulldogs getting a bye prior to the game is a huge advantage.

The Hogs have caused a lot of their own issues this season, but the SEC did them no favors with the schedule either.