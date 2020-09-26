Arkansas Missing Some Players for Today’s Game Against Georgia

Pig Trail Nation

by: Otis Kirk

Posted: / Updated:

FAYETTEVILLE — The University of Arkansas is missing some players for today’s season opener against Georgia, but it appears with all things considered they are in pretty good shape.

The players spotted on the sidelines not dressed out are running back Josh Oglesby, offensive lineman Jalen St. John, defensive end Mataio Soli, wide receiver Koilan Jackson, defensive back Devin Bush, defensive back Malik Chavis, safety Myles Mason and defensive back Micahh Smith.

Not spotted on the sidelines was cornerback Jarques McClellion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

 

Hog Football Stats

Pig Trail Video

SEC B-BALL STANDINGS

SEC SCOREBOARD

Trending Stories

Trending Stories