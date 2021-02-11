Arkansas, Michael Scherer Have Lots of Competition For Carthage Linebacker Kip Lewis

FAYETTEVILLE — Carthage (Texas) Class of 2022 linebacker Kip Lewis has offers from national powers across the nation following two incredible seasons.

Lewis, 6-2, 200, has helped lead Carthage to back-to-back state championships. Carthage was 16-0 in 2019 and 14-0 this past season. Carthage defeated La Vega to win the 2019 state title and then blasted Gilmer 70-14 on Dec. 18 to once again capture the title. The last time Carthage lost a football game was Dec. 14, 2018, to Liberty Hill 44-41.

Lewis was named the unaminous District 10-4A Defensive MVP this past season. He finished with 140 tackles, 17 for loss, four sacks, one pass breakup, a forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and an interception. The colleges have taken notice with Arkansas offering on Jan. 8.

Lewis has talked to Michael Scherer, Arkansas’ new linebacker coach.

“I like him,” Lewis said. “He’s a straight-forward guy. I want to get to know him a lot more, but he seems like a nice guy.”

Another connection Arkansas has to Lewis offensive tackle Ty’kieast Crawford, who was a teammate of Lewis during the 16-0 2019 season. Crawford played his freshman season at Charlotte, but transferred to Arkansas in January. He was committed to Arkansas for several months during the recruiting process before signing with Charlotte.

“He mentioned how they are one and brothers,” Lewis said. “Stuff like that up there. Which is important at any school.”

As far as strengths at linebacker, Lewis offers a lot to any college he chooses.

“Just my speed, my energy and I want to disrupt whatever the offense has,” Lewis said. “I want to be a leader and help my team win.”

Lewis talked about his junior season that ended with a state title and personal accolades for his play on defense.

“I feel like I did great, but I can improve better this next season,” Lewis said.

At this time, Lewis has offers from Notre Dame, Texas, Oklahoma, USC, Texas A&M, LSU, Minnesota, Ole Miss, Colorado State, Baylor, Houston, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech and TCU in addition to the Hogs. He talked about what he’s looking for in a college.

“I want to go to a great business school,” Lewis said. “A good feeling for me.”